Confused by fluid federal COVID-19 shot policies? Experts offer guidance

A child is vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File) AP

As the federal government’s guidance on COVID-19 vaccines shifts, what does that mean for Illinoisans who want to get an updated shot this fall?

On May 26, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that COVID-19 shots are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

The secretary, who has advocated against vaccines, cited a lack of clinical data.

The Itasca-based American Academy of Pediatrics disagreed with the action. “By removing the recommendation, the decision could strip families of choice. Those who want to vaccinate may no longer be able to, as the implications for insurance coverage remain unclear,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Then, on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a contradictory position, saying the vaccines were recommended for kids ages six months through 17 if their doctors approve.

“There’s a lot more questions than answers at the present moment,” said Dr. Emily Landon, head of University of Chicago Medicine's infection prevention and control program.

Here’s what public health experts have to say on the issue.

Q. Is it a good idea to get a COVID-19 shot?

A. “What is clear is that pregnant women, infants and young children are at higher risk of hospitalization from COVID, and the safety of the COVID vaccine has been widely demonstrated,” O’Leary said.

Dr. Kiran Joshi, Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer noted, “We know the COVID vaccine is safe and effective. Everyone who may benefit and wants to protect their health — and the health of others — should have access to vaccines.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks as Education Secretary Linda McMahon listens during a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission Event in the East Room of the White House May 22 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

Experts said misinformation and adding extra steps will discourage people from getting shots, which will lead to more cases and more hospitalizations.

“Influenza and COVID-19 are dangerous. They’re far more dangerous than your average cold,” Landon said. For pregnant women, COVID-19 “increases the risk of miscarrying or having a fetal loss.”

“People do get better faster if they’ve been vaccinated. Influenza and COVID vaccines are two really great tools to help minimize your families’ risk,” she said.

Q. What’s the latest on COVID-19 variants?

A. “The new COVID variant (NB. 1.8.1) is widespread in China, and some cases are in the U.S.; but it is not in Cook County now,” Joshi said.

“The new variant is not causing more serious illness, but it is more easily spread, more contagious. The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands regularly, mask up as needed and get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.”

Q. What about insurance for shots this fall?

A. Officials with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, which numbers 8.9 million members, said Thursday that “COVID-19 vaccine coverage depends on the plan and type. At this time, BCBSIL has not implemented changes to existing preventive coverage for vaccines. Members may call the number on their card for more information.”

Q. How are pharmacies impacted?

A. “We follow federal guidance regarding vaccine administration and are monitoring any changes that the government may make regarding vaccine eligibility,” CVS Executive Director for Corporate Communications Amy Thibault said.

The U.S. Health and Human Services provided this statement Friday.

“The old COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children under 18 and for pregnant women have been removed from the CDC vaccine schedule. The CDC and HHS encourage individuals to talk with their health care provider about any personal medical decision,” the statement said.

“Under the leadership of Secretary Kennedy, HHS is restoring the doctor-patient relationship. If a parent desires their healthy child to be vaccinated, their decision should be based on informed consent through the clinical judgment of their health care provider.”

A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency offered updated policies on COVID-19 vaccines for children last week. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) AP

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said the state “is carefully evaluating the new federal guidelines regarding COVID vaccinations. We are examining Illinois-specific data on COVID-19 risks and outcomes to determine whether additional guidance may be necessary to protect the most vulnerable populations, especially during respiratory illness season.”