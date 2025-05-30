Neighbors oppose marijuana dispensary proposed near Bartlett day care center

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A special use permit has been requested to allow an adult-use dispensary at 801 S. Route 59 (at right) in the Brewster Creek Shopping Center in Bartlett. A KinderCare (at left) operates just to the north of the shopping center.

Bartlett trustees Tuesday will consider a controversial proposal for a recreational marijuana dispensary in the Brewster Creek Shopping Center on Route 59.

Among the reasons cited for local opposition to the Star Buds dispensary is its proximity to the Brewster Creek KinderCare day care facility about 250 feet away.

The dispensary at 801 S. Route 59 would be accompanied by a bakery next door that was initially proposed to sell hemp-infused food items. Because of the low level of THC in hemp, it was never believed a special-use permit would be required.

But officials at the DuPage County Health Department clarified Friday that under current regulations it can’t issue a food permit to any retail operation offering products that contain hemp.

And so the bakery would just be a bakery for now, Bartlett officials said.

The village’s planning staff found no violations of any laws or regulations in Star Buds’ plan of operation, and are recommending approval with the addition of six further conditions than the planning and zoning commission considered.

These include prohibition of on-site consumption of marijuana, the possibility of unannounced inspections by law enforcement, keeping trash containers inside, confining the transfer of cash by armored cars to between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily cleaning of the outside areas and parking lot, and limiting its “Now Open” banner to 24 square feet and 30 days.

The dispensary and bakery together would occupy 4,561 square feet of the shopping center.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A special use permit has been requested to allow an adult -use dispensary at 801 S. Route 59 in the Brewster Creek Shopping Center in Bartlett.

Resident Donielle Burton said a petition of 131 names in opposition to the plan was submitted to the village. She added that some neighboring businesses are among the critics.

The issues she and others voiced include the dispensary’s proximity to the KinderCare, additional crowding in the parking lot, overall safety in the area and odors they believe will be detectable nearby from the dispensary’s chimney.

Though Burton acknowledges the existing presence of a liquor store and that a video gambling lounge was a former tenant of the space being sought, she finds the proposed business objectionable at that location despite its being restricted to those 21 and older.

“We don’t want our kids to be influenced by adult themes,” she said. “In no way can I reconcile the proximity of a cannabis dispensary with any kind of educational institution.”

The village board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 228 S. Main St. in Bartlett.