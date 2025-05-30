advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Feds say Michael Madigan should get 12½ years in prison

Posted May 30, 2025 8:33 pm
By Jon Seidel
Madigan wielded the speaker’s gavel in Springfield for 36 years. Now he’s bracing to learn his fate June 13, when he’s due to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Blakey. The hearing comes four months after a jury convicted Madigan in an historic verdict.

In a blistering memo filed Friday night, federal prosecutors say former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan deserves a 12 ½-year prison sentence partly because, “with his back against the wall,” he got on the witness stand at trial and chose to “lie to protect himself.”

The feds say it demonstrates Madigan’s “lack of integrity and candor, and his interest in prioritizing his own self-interest over the truth.”

All told, they said, Madigan added “another sordid chapter to Illinois’ storied reputation of corruption and ‘pay to play’ politics.”

“Time after time, Madigan exploited his immense power for his own personal benefit by trading his public office for private gain for himself and his associates,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker wrote in a 72-page memo to U.S. District Judge John Blakey.

Madigan, the country’s longest-serving state House leader, is bracing to learn his fate June 13, when he’s due to be sentenced by Blakey. The hearing comes four months after a jury convicted the Southwest Side Democrat of a bribery conspiracy, wire fraud and other crimes.

This report was published in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Content Providers Illinois State Politics News State Legislature
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company