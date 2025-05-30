Expect hazy skies from Canadian wildfires that could last throughout weekend

Smoke from Canadian wildfires are expected to cause hazy skies in the Chicago area starting today and could last throughout the weekend. AP file photo/2024

Suburban skies are expected to become hazy Friday and possibly remain that way throughout the weekend from smoke being blown down from Canadian wildfires.

The smoke could filter what will otherwise be a sunny weekend with high temperatures in the 70s, forecasts show.

Smoke is expected to move into the suburbs around noon and will affect air quality, potentially affecting those with respiratory issues. Thunderstorms are expected in the area this evening, but the severe weather isn’t anticipated to be enough to clear the air.

According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service, the haze could last throughout the weekend depending on the jet stream.

Canadian officials declared a state of emergency in Manitoba after a series of wildfires sprung up in recent days. Thousands were forced to flee their homes, according to news reports.