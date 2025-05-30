Aurora fills alderman vacancy

Will F. White, left, is sworn in as alderman-at-large by Aurora City Clerk Jennifer Stallings. Courtesy of the city of Aurora

The Aurora City Council has named Will F. White to fill the vacant alderman-at-large post.

Council members approved White's appointment this week after interviewing four applicants in a closed-door session.

Mayor John Laesch said that at least 130 people applied for the position. He interviewed 14 residents and narrowed the choices to four.

The seat was held by Laesch, who left it to become mayor in April.

White is the executive director of the Career and Job Placement Center at the College of Lake County. He is pursuing a doctorate degree, studying the impact of innovative auxiliary funding on community college budgeting and student success, according to a press release from the city.

White will serve the remaining two years of Laesch’s term.

He took the oath of office and was sworn in by the city clerk this week. There will be a ceremonial swearing-in at the council’s committee of the whole meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place.