Chicago Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews is planning an NHL comeback after a 2-year hiatus

Posted May 29, 2025 11:16 pm
By STEPHEN WHYNO

Jonathan Toews has informed his longtime agent he intends to come back to the NHL after missing the past two seasons.

Pat Brisson confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Toews reached out to him on Wednesday to say he's 100% ready to move forward on a comeback attempt.

Toews, 37, is a free agent now, and his camp can speak with any of the league's 32 teams immediately. Free agency opens July 1.

A return to hockey would be a triumphant one if Toews can pull it off.

Chosen one of the NHL's top 100 players from its first 100 years, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native played 15 seasons with the Blackhawks from 2007-23 and captained them to the Stanley Cup three times as one of the faces of the franchise. Toews also helped Canada win gold at back-to-back Olympics in 2010 and '14.

Toews stepped away from hockey two years ago citing the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and long COVID. His exit coincided with Chicago trading fellow star Patrick Kane and going into a full-scale rebuild.

TSN first reported Toews' attempt to return.

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey NHL Pro Sports Sports Sports Leagues Sports Types
