Expect delays and closures on Route 83 at I-88 after bridge hit by truck

Posted May 28, 2025 4:58 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Drivers can expect delays and road closures on Route 83 near Oak Brook, as Illinois tollway engineers assess damage to the bridge over the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

The underside of the bridge was hit by a construction excavator being hauled by a truck traveling west on I-88 shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

Temporary shutdowns near the bridge include:

• The ramp from westbound I-88 to southbound Route 83.

• One northbound and the shoulder lanes on Route 83.

• Part of the left turn lane on northbound Route 83.

Tollway staff will examine the bridge for structural damage and coordinate repairs.

“The tollway is working closely with the Illinois Department of Transportation and local municipalities. Driver safety remains the top priority as assessments and repair planning continues,” officials said.

Closures on the heavily traveled road will cause congestion and drivers heading to southbound Route 83 are encouraged to take alternates. Other exits from westbound I-88 in the vicinity include 22nd Street/Cermak Road and Highland Avenue.

