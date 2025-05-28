advertisement
News

St. Charles child dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway

Posted May 28, 2025 8:08 am
Daily Herald report

A 5-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the child’s St. Charles home, authorities say.

Police say the child was hit at around 5 p.m. Tuesday in a driveway on the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive.

When police officers arrived, they found a neighbor performing CPR on the child and immediately took over.

Police and firefighters continued to perform life-saving measures on the scene, and the child was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was identified as an immediate family member and has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

The St. Charles Police Department is continuing investigate the crash with the assistance of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

St. Charles police are encouraging anyone who might have information to contact them at (630) 377-4435.

