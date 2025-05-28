Long Grove approves QuikTrip, hears plans for surrounding area

Rendering of the QuikTrip that was given preliminary approval by Long Grove’s village board Tuesday. Courtesy of Long Grove

Long Grove trustees granted preliminary approval for a QuikTrip gas station on a 15-acre parcel at Route 83 and Route 53 in a 4-2 vote Tuesday, despite resident opposition that included a petition with more than 900 signatures.

Trustees Adam Harris, Rita O'Connor, Kent Tinucci and Bobbie O'Reilly voted yes; Chris Borawski and Mohammed Jameel voted no.

Opponents questioned the need for another gas station near two existing Buffalo Grove stations, citing concerns about traffic and the village’s aesthetics.

Borawski said he was ultimately opposed to the gas station concept at the location.

Resident Nick Michaud feared “empty storefronts that do nothing for us,” citing vacancies at the neighboring Sunset Grove development.

“I just don't feel, and I think the majority of the citizens in Long Grove don't feel, that a gas station is necessary,” resident Bill Brand said.

Mitch Goltz of GTZ Properties, the contract purchaser, said although QuikTrip is an essential element of the project, there is going to be much more to the development as it gets fleshed out.

He shared a vision that included car condos, restaurants and an ice cream shop, pointing to his history of developing mixed-use properties in places like Oak Brook and Buffalo Grove.

John Talty of OKW Architects, which is handling the project, described the car condos as “a fancy private club for people with beautiful cars.” OKW is also involved in a similar car condo project in Barrington.

Trustees who supported the project worried Buffalo Grove would annex the land when the TIF expires in 2031.

“Better to have control over what goes there, even if it’s not precisely what we’d like to see,” Tinucci said.

Others emphasized the need to revitalize the area and attract other development.

“This will be a class building, because the builders are class people,” said O’Reilly, who attended remotely.

Jameel, the other no vote, worried about affects on downtown businesses and the village's “serene atmosphere.”

The project includes millions in privately funded infrastructure improvements, among them converting the three-way intersection into a four-way intersection. Goltz also pointed out the project will not require TIF assistance, while increasing the value of the TIF.

Next steps include architectural review and final approval from the village board. Individual components will also need separate planning review.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mitch Goltz of GTZ Properties address the gathering at Long Grove Community Church Tuesday.