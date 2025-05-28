From demo to redo: Change in plans for former Oliveti’s building in Des Plaines

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com, 2018 Developers who wanted to knock down the former Oliveti’s restaurant in downtown Des Plaines have proposed rehabilitating the building instead.

The developers who proposed tearing down the former Oliveti’s Italian Ristorante in downtown Des Plaines and putting up a new restaurant building now want to renovate the existing structure.

For that to happen, though, the city council will need to amend a multimillion-dollar economic incentive and development agreement it approved in March.

Two limited liability companies, Miner Street Station LLC and D-4 of Des Plaines LLC, have asked the council to amend the deal to allow the rehabilitation of the building at 1575 Ellinwood St.

The financial incentives won’t change, Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said in a telephone interview Wednesday. Nor will the developers’ plan to open an 8,200-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor and have apartments upstairs.

The council will consider the request when it meets Monday night.

Located in the 2nd Ward, Oliveti’s served customers for 20 years before closing in 2012. Once scorched by a fire, the brick building is “in bad shape,” Goczkowski said.

The developers originally proposed razing the building and erecting a two-story structure that would use some of the old masonry.

The council agreed to lend the developers $3.6 million to help pay for construction. Up to $1.2 million of the loan will be forgiven when the final occupancy certificate for the restaurant is issued.

Since the March vote, however, there’s been “significant interest” in trying to retain the character of the building, Goczkowski said. While the scope of the work could change, the developers’ budget won’t, documents indicate.

Monday’s council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It will be open to the public and livestreamed at desplainesil.gov.