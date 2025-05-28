Catch 35 in Naperville announces closure after 21 years

Catch 35 in Naperville has announced that it will close in late June. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Catch 35 has announced it will be closing after 21 years in downtown Naperville.

The seafood and steak restaurant at 35 S. Washington Street posted a message of thanks to their customers on their website and social media channels.

“As Catch 35 fades into the Naperville culinary landscape of memories, we will always remember the friends we developed, the relationships we built, and especially you, our patrons, without whom our successes would not have been possible,” the statement read.

The restaurant’s last day is scheduled to be June 28.

“We so appreciate all the years you have allowed us to serve you, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for making our dream a reality and a journey that we shall never forget,” the statement added.

A Facebook post had garnered more than 200 reactions and nearly 100 comments, with many noting it had been a favorite spot for special occasions.

A location in the loop in downtown Chicago closed in October 2024.