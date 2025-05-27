Political Roundabout: Congressional candidate says she’s hiring security because of comments, vandalism

Kat Abughazaleh

A candidate for a largely suburban congressional district said she's hiring private security for her campaign office because of a rival’s online comments and unrelated vandalism.

Kat Abughazaleh, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination in the 9th District, made the revelation in a video posted Monday to her Instagram account.

Abughazaleh, who lives in Chicago and is Palestinian American, said a Republican candidate called her office in the Rogers Park neighborhood “the home of Hezbollah,” a reference to the Lebanese Islamist political party and terrorist group.

While Abughazaleh didn’t name the candidate, Republican Rocio Cleveland of Island Lake used that phrase in a pair of May 9 Facebook posts about her Democratic counterpart. One of Cleveland’s posts included an image of Abughazaleh’s online call for volunteers to paint the office and multiple anti-Islamic images.

Abughazaleh’s campaign manager, Sam Weinberg, called Cleveland’s post “defamatory.”

“It’s a cut-and-dried example of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism,” Weinberg said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Cleveland couldn’t be reached for comment.

Journalists, campaign watchers and voters have noticed Abughazaleh has prominently displayed a keffiyeh scarf in campaign videos. The black-and-white-checked garment is seen by some as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian movement. Others associate it with antisemitic terrorists.

The 9th District, which stretches from the North Shore to the Crystal Lake area, has a sizable Jewish population.

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com A keffiyeh scarf hangs behind congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh in this image taken from a campaign video she released in early May.

Security also is needed because someone repeatedly has vomited in front of the office, displayed unspecified “concerning behavior” and harassed people there, Abughazaleh said in her video.

“We want to make sure that the campaign and more importantly our volunteers are protected in case things escalate,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt, including this individual.”

Abughazaleh asked for campaign donations to help cover the expense.

Police have been notified, Weinberg said.

In addition to Abughazaleh, state Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and Chicagoans Justin Ford, David Abrevaya and Miracle Jenkins have said they’re running for the Democratic nomination or filed candidate paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. Cleveland and Chicagoan Dongbo Mark Su of Chicago are seeking the Republican nomination.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston isn’t seeking reelection in 2026.

Casten backs Biss

In other 9th District news, Biss on Tuesday announced an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat serving the 6th District.

In a message posted on Biss’ social media pages, Casten called Biss “a proven fighter with a record of winning tough bouts on critical issues such as climate change and abortion rights.”

Daniel Biss

Biss responded by calling Casten “a dedicated, hardworking public servant who brings much-needed expertise and commitment on climate action to Washington.”

Fine has some big-name Democratic backing, too, including state Sens. Mary Edly-Allen of Libertyville and Laura Murphy of Des Plaines and Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart.

· Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.