Des Plaines garage fire blamed on bonfire ashes

No one was injured Sunday when ashes from a bonfire set the detached garage of a Des Plaines house ablaze, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of Illinois Street. It started in a garbage can outside the garage where someone had placed the ashes, Des Plaines firefighters said.

Firefighters put out the blaze within five minutes of arrival.

The garage had to be boarded up, but the fire didn’t spread to the house.

Improper disposal of fireplace, fire pit, or bonfire ashes can cause accidental fires, even several days after the fire is out. The Des Plaines Fire Department reminds residents to take a few simple precautions to help prevent property damage and keep our community safe.

Fire Chief Matthew Matzl cautioned people to take these steps when disposing of ashes:

· Let them cool completely, which can take several days, before throwing them away.

· Place cooled ashes in a metal container with a tight lid.

· Store the container outside and away from buildings or anything that can burn.

· Never put ashes in plastic containers or paper bags or with household garbage.

· Don’t discard ashes in compost piles, gardens or wooded areas that can burn.