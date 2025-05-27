Things to do May 30 to June 5: Roselle Lions Rose Festival, Brews & Views, Cream of Wheaton and more

Carnival rides, food trucks, live music and more are part of the Roselle Lions Rose Festival Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Pedal Plaza. Courtesy of Roselle Lions Club

Starts Before Friday

“The Da Vinci Code”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29; 7 p.m. Friday, May 30; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 31; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci. Ticket prices vary by day and start at $90. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Titanic The Musical”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 28; 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29; 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 31; and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical based on the real people aboard the legendary ship and the tragedy that followed. $68-$81. marriotttheatre.com.

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, May 29; 4-11 p.m. Friday, May 30; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 31; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 1, on Skidmore Drive and Orchard Street, Antioch. Music, food vendors, family activities and more. Lineup: Infinity from 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Simple Men & Southern Nights from 8-11 p.m. Friday; Radio Gaga from 8-11 p.m. Saturday; and Blooze Brothers from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Gilberts Community Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, May 29 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 30; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 31; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Carnival with rides and games, kids’ activities, a petting zoo, food and drinks, a classic car show and more. Crafter & Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Music: Friday: Quest at 5 p.m., Y2K at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: The Lennys at 1:30 p.m., The Eric Case Band at 4 p.m., Fletcher Rockwell at 6 p.m. and Sister Hazel at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday: 27 West at 1:30 p.m., The PriSSillas at 4 p.m. and Second Hand News at 6 p.m. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Friday, May 30

The Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, with over 300 booths of jukeboxes, slot machines, neon signs and more. Daily Herald File Photo

Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the Lake County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Over 300 booths of jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, neon signs, coin op machines, antique advertising and more. Friday is early bird preview. $10 for Saturday, $50 for Friday and Saturday. chicagolandshow.com.

Spring Ikebana Demonstration: 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 30, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. E-Ling Lou of the Ohara School of Ikebana demonstrates the art of ikebana by creating floral arrangements using spring flowers and branches collected from the arboretum’s grounds. Learn about techniques, symbolism and the use of nature across Japanese art forms. Part of COD's summer exhibition, “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World, Artworks From the Chiossone Collection.” Included in general admission. Register: mortonarb.org.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 30, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

The Beer Garden at Independence Grove in Libertyville will host Brews & Views Friday, May 30. Courtesy of Liz Rose Fisher

Brews & Views: 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 30, at the Beer Garden at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Ages 21 and older can sample craft beer from local breweries. Plus, live music and food for purchase. Free admission; $30 for a punch card, which includes 10, 4-ounce tastings and a souvenir tasting cup, plus a snack from Relish Café. lcfpd.org.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 30, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and other products. wdundee.org.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, May 30, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 31-June 1, at 4000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Chicago hot dog stands will go head-to-head to claim the title of “Best Frankfurter.” Includes live music, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, a community stage and more. Free. chicagoevents.com.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 30, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Insession Band will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Glen Ellyn Family Bingo Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 30, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Drop-in for bingo, pizza and prizes. All ages; kids younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult. $1 per card. gepark.org.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Pedal Plaza in downtown Roselle. Carnival rides, food trucks and live music. Car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 555 E. Irving Park Road; entry fee $10 per car. Rain date June 1. Music: Friday: Shukin and the Ramblers (rock and roots) at 6 p.m. and In The Stix (country modern and classics) at 8 p.m.; and Saturday: Universal Slim & The Blues Kangaroos at 6 p.m. and Fast Times Chicago-Rockin the ’80s at 8 p.m. Food trucks: Aunt Tina’s Sound Bites and Panziz on Friday and Da Pizza Dude and My Cocina Grill on Saturday. Rose Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. roselle-lions.squarespace.com/rosefest or facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 30, at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. Handsome Devils will perform. Free. downtowndg.org.

Elmhurst Art Museum exhibition reception: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 30, at Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Art Museum celebrates the openings of its summer exhibitions, “Legacies: Selections From the Elmhurst Art Museum Permanent Collection” and “Crossings,” with exhibition viewings and light fare with members, artists and community members. RSVP required. $28. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

Finally Friday: 7:30-9 p.m Friday, May 30, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. Music from Local Motive and food vendors. wdundee.org.

Matt Mathews’ “Boujee On A Budget Tour”: 8 p.m. Friday, May 30, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Comedy. Tickets start at $44.75. msg.com/the-chicago-theatre.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, May 30, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See “Inside Out 2” at sunset. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Saturday, May 31

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 31, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Glacial Park Team Challenge: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at North Branch Conservation Area, Richmond. Noncompetitive biking, paddling and off-trail hiking adventure. Teams pedal 14 miles, hike/run 5 miles and paddle 7 miles. Bring a bike; canoe and kayak equipment provided. Registration is required via mccdistrict.org.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 31, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

ABC 7 Gibbons Run: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 31, at Grove 16, 400 W. Montrose Harbor Drive, Chicago. 5K run (chip-timed), 3K walk and Kids Dash to raise funds in search of a cure for leukemia. Post-run party features food, refreshments, music, partner tents, games and activities. $55, $40 for virtual participants, $20 for Kids Dash and free for Tiny Tot. leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k.

Northern Illinois Art Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 31 and June 1, on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s 54th annual show featuring artists and craftspeople from around the Northern Illinois area. Free. kval-nfp.org/nias-2025.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, May 31 to Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Never seen before in the U.S., the exhibition will feature a collection of 50 original works of art and 13 artifacts. Explore Edo Period culture through several interactive areas, including a multimedia historical display, peaceful Japanese garden, anime exhibit, kids’ area, and interactive Edo experiences including period garments such as Shogun and Kabuki fashion replicas and more. Timed tickets are $27-$32, or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Deerfield Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 31 and June 1, at 821 Park Ave., Deerfield. 100 juried artists in all mediums, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, fiber, photography and wood. Also, live music, food and kids’ activities. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Rockhound Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Colonel Palmer House, 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Drop-in event with exhibit tours, historic jewelry demos, rock painting, archaeology during the 1800s, geodes, mining lapidary art and mineralogy chemistry. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Wheaton Family Fun Tent: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 31, on Front Street, Wheaton. Dan Gogh’s Magic and Art Show will perform. visitdowntownwheaton.org/events.

Taste of Bolingbrook: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Live music, food vendors, beer garden, family fun zone and more. Free. shoppingpromenade.com.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 31, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 400 dealers display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Umbrella Arts Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Fountain Square, 1601 Sherman Ave., Evanston. A celebration of Asian American art, music, dance, food and culture featuring over 60 artists, artisans and food vendors, traditional and contemporary performances, and hands-on arts, crafts and cultural activities. Free. evanstonaspa.org/umbrella-arts-festival-2025.

Uncaged in the Zoo: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Lords Park Zoo, off Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Get up close and personal with live animals and watch J.G.’s Reptile Road Show. Free. elginil.gov.

Wine in the Park: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Wine tasting and light snacks while listening to live music at the Shell. Ticket includes eight wine tastings and a commemorative glass. For 21 and older. Preregistration for $40-$52 closes May 30. Limited walk-up registration for $55. we-goparks.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Summer Kickoff Street Party: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Elmhurst City Centre’s Fountain Plaza, 109 W. First St., Elmhurst. The official launch of Umbrella Sky-Elmhurst in Schiller Court with live music, adult beverages and more. elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Inaugural Dan Gibbons Twilight Trot/5K Fun Run: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 31. 5K fun run benefits four Elmhurst nonprofit organizations: Elmhurst Walk-in Assistance Network, Elmhurst/Yorkfield Food Pantry, Immaculate Conception Food Pantry and United Community Concerns Association. This family-friendly run is along the old Turkey Trot course in south Elmhurst. $35. Register: dangibbonstwilighttrot.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Billy Elton will perform. Cantigny’s Beer Garden and Cafe will be open. $21 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Nikki Glaser’s “Alive and Unwell Tour”: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 31, and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Comedy. Tickets start at $152.20. msg.com/the-chicago-theatre.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 31, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, June 1

48th annual Elgin Valley Fox Trot: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 1, at Grove Avenue and Ann Street, Elgin. The new racecourse heads through Elgin’s north neighborhoods toward Dundee and returns on the Fox River Trail. 10-mile run ($60) at 7:30 a.m. and 5K run ($45) at 7:40 a.m.; $20 for 19 and younger. No race-day registration. Postrace party. Register: elginfoxtrot.org.

Ride for Hope: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 1, at Moretti’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett. Tenth annual ovarian cancer awareness motorcycle ride and celebration raises money for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. A 75-mile, fully escorted ride begins at 10:30 a.m. with registration from 8-10 a.m. After Party features food, live music, a silent auction and more. $35. rideforhopeil.org.

Run for the Roses 5K and Youth 0.6K: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 1, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Part of the CARA circuit, the race is an oblong loop on the streets of Roselle. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Illinois. $35, $10 for youth run. Register at run4roses5k.com.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 110 exhibitors from across the U.S. with new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with a paid adult. trainshow.com.

Lazy River 5K: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, June 1, at Splash Country Water Park, 195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. A special social race for ages 12 or older that is loosely timed for bragging rights. Finishers of all three races receive a medal. $13 resident, $15 nonresident in advance; $15/$17 day of. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ at The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Naperville Kite Fly: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. napervilleparks.org/kitefly.

The Buffalo Grove Pride Parade will take place Sunday, June 1. Daily Herald file photo

Buffalo Grove Pride Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 1. The route begins at LaSalle and Buffalo Grove Road and heads south to Deerfield Parkway, where it heads west to the Fitness Center. The theme is “Pride is Natural.” Free. buffalogrovepride.com.

Fahrrad Tour Von Schaumburg Bike Ride: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 1, at the Meineke Recreation Center, 220 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Celebrate Schaumburg’s German heritage with a police-guided, one-hour tour of its bikeways. Not for beginners and riders with training wheels. Free. parkfun.com.

Pride Picnic: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Mike Rylko Community Park (near the Spray ‘N Play), 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Live entertainment by Dancing Queen, food trucks and beverages, and family entertainment featuring inflatables, lawn games and face painters. Free. bgparks.org/pride-picnic.

Spring Market: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Road, Elmhurst. Food vendors, craft and toy vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds support small churches across Europe and the Midwest. Free. facebook.com/MidpointMinistryCenter.

Ice Cream Social of 1858: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Powers-Walker House, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Ice cream, old-time games and meet historical characters at the historic house. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. mccdistrict.org.

Rhubarb Fest: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Games, crafts, treats and rhubarb plants for sale. Free. parkfun.com.

Porchfest Lakeview: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at various locations in Lakeview, Chicago. A neighborhood music festival featuring local musical acts performing on front porches throughout Lakeview. $8-$10. lakeviewroscoevillage.org/porchfest-2025.

64th annual Rose Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in Roselle. Parade, with the theme “Totally ’90s,” starts at East Devon Avenue and North Roselle Road, heads south on Roselle Road to East Thorndale Avenue, east on Thorndale to North Prospect Street, south on Prospect to East Irving Park Road and east to Lawrence Avenue. facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

American Wind Band’s “Pops Concert on the Lawn”: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, on the west side of the American Legion Post 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove. Features “Four Dances” from “West Side Story,” “The Genius of Ray Charles,” Robert Jager’s “Esprit de Corps,” “Big Band Spectacular” and Henry Fillmore’s “Rolling Thunder March.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket; leave pets at home. In case of inclement weather, it will be held in the Legion hall. Free. americanwindband.org.

Monday, June 2

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, June 2, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “Shrek” (2001). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase (credit/debit cards accepted). paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, June 3

Adventures in the Zoo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. A weekly drop-in program with a different science/nature guest. See The History of Lords Park Zoo. Free. elginil.gov.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Community Band will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. One Night Band will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

The Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, will perform on Tuesday, June 3, at Carpenter Park in Carpentersville as part of the Dundee Township Concerts in the Park series. Courtesy of The Fortunate Sons

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at Carpenter Park in Carpentersville. Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute, will perform. Food and drinks will be sold by Dundee Township Lions Club, with proceeds benefiting the community. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Wednesday, June 4

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors and music at 6 p.m. See Alice will perform. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Lisle Food Truck Socials: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4-25, in Commuter Lot B, 1001 Burlington Ave., Lisle. A variety of food trucks and live music. Music lineup: June 4: Dillon Riley; June 11: Matt Shukin; June 18: Bryan Tapella; and June 25: Nicole Devine. Food truck vendors on June 4: Da Pizza Dude, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, My Funnel Truck and Lemonade, Hello Boba, Cheesie’s Truck, San Judas, Pierogi Rig Chicago, Nettle Creek Foods Inc., Limoni Belli and Taste Greek Street Food. The Beer and Now in Lisle offering adult beverages for purchase; must be 21 or older. No pets allowed. Bring lawn chairs. Free parking in any of the commuter lots after 2 p.m. facebook.com/VillageofLisle.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music, lawn games, food and drinks. Valius will perform. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, June 4-13, in downtown St. Charles. Live entertainment from local singer/songwriters and small groups at different St. Charles businesses. On 1st Street Plaza, 29 S. First St., Nicole Devine & Corey Marshall on June 4, 13 Days on June 6, and Grant Milliren Duo and Leslie Hunt on June 11. At Pollyanna Brewing, 106 S. Riverside Ave., Magoo on June 4. At the Filling Station Pub, 300 W. Main St., Shea Marie on June 6. At Tap House Grill, 3341 W. Main St., Andi Balloun on June 13. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Glendale Heights Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Camera Park, 101 Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Family-friendly concert. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Free. ghrec.org.

Kickoff to Summer Outdoor Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Arrive early for a magic show and food trucks (Kona Ice, Lincoln Land Kettle Corn and Da Pizza Company). “Dogman” starts at 8 p.m. Free. algonquin.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. InFunktious will perform. Food Truck Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. The Messengers will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com/239/Summer-Concert-Series.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Lara Bell will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. Food and music from Rocks Off. Cruise night at 6 p.m.; no entry fee. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Irish Session: 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson, Naperville. A casual gathering of musicians playing traditional Irish music on traditional Irish instruments. Hear live reels, hornpipes, slip jigs and traditional Irish tunes. wsirish.org/content.aspx.

North Shore 15th Annual Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, June 4, 6 and 7, at the Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Preconcert performance showcasing young musicians from The Betty Haag Academy of Music at 6 p.m. June 6. $15-$55 for one night, $20-$100 for two nights, $30-$130 for three nights. nscmf.org.

Sounds of Summer: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Palatine Concert Band will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “Twisters.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, June 5

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Chicago’s longest-running farmers market, featuring dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and other locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

South Elgin Lunch Time Concert Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Stingers will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Chicago Blues Festival Kickoff: 4-11 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at the Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St., Chicago. Kicks off Thursday at the Ramova Theatre and runs Friday through Sunday in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. chicago.gov.

Cream of Wheaton returns Thursday through Sunday, June 5-8, at Wheaton’s Memorial Park, with rides, music, food and more. Courtesy of the Wheaton Park District

Cream of Wheaton: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, June 5; 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 6; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 7; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., and in downtown Wheaton. Live entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, arts and craft fair, business expo and kids’ activities. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Half-Mile at 8:45 a.m. June 7. Music lineup: June 5: Mixtape Collective from 6-7:15 p.m. and Kaleidoscope Eyes from 8-9:30 p.m.; June 6: Phase 5 from 4-5:15 p.m., Wheaton Dad Band from 6-7:15 p.m. and Boy Band Night from 8-9:30 p.m.; June 7: Chemically Imbalanced from 2-3:15 p.m., Liquidated Damages from 4-5:15 p.m., Vital Signs from 6-7:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-9:30 p.m.; and June 8: Nite Hawks from noon to 1 p.m., Common Area Maintenance from 1:45-3 p.m., Banned Joe from 3:45-5 p.m.; and The Throwbacks from 5:45-7 p.m. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Wrigleyville Night Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Vendors offering specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods, with live music and kid-friendly activities. Free admission. gallagherway.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 5, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Indigo Canyon will perform. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 5, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, family activities, car clubs, art and market vendors. Classic cars featuring all makes and models; enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Bow Wow Dog Expo: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Happy Tails Dog Park, 835 Commerce Court, Buffalo Grove. Vendors, an adoption program, pet suppliers, veterinarians and more. Dogs allowed. Free. bgparks.org.

Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn about the architecture from the 1800s to today in downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15; free for kids younger than 4. Register: napersettlement.org.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Music from Deacon Blues at 6:30 p.m. and Dire Straits Legacy at 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Sensory Cocktail Experience: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, in Cantigny’s Upper Display Garden, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Led by Cantigny’s mixologist and executive chef, experiment with fresh ingredients, aromatic herbs and innovative flavor profiles to create signature drinks. The theme will be Mezcal & Music. $100. Register: cantigny.org.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Wing Park, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Aurora American Legion Band will perform. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free. elginil.gov or facebook.com/cityofelgin.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bon Journeyed will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Buy tickets online for $10 or $12 at the gate. Season pass $64. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Infatuation STL will perform, followed by a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Industrial Drive will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Generation will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, and Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Billy Elton will perform. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Brass From The Past will perform. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is “Music in the Parks.” Free. napervilleband.org.

Thursday Nights Live: Thursday, June 5, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Wire & Nail will perform. Food and beverages for purchase from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Ongoing

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Cats”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 15, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Paramount’s creative team has reenvisioned the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with a circus tent full of notable cats in a spectacle of contortion, juggling and aerialists. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.