‘A real sense of enthusiasm and excitement’: Lake Villa to pursue development for Pleviak School property

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The former Pleviak School and property in Lake Villa has been transferred to the village to market and develop

The former Pleviak Elementary School, a Lake Villa landmark for more than a century, will be going to market with the intention of snaring a “transformational redevelopment.”

Lake Villa Elementary District 41 and the village agreed that the latter will market the building and properties totaling 5.47 acres spreading north and west from the busy corner of Route 83 and Grand Avenue.

District 41 is transferring the properties and will receive 80% of the proceeds of future sales with the village keeping 20% to cover redevelopment expenses such as environmental studies, legal fees, marketing and planning activities.

“It’s not a purchase-sale agreement,” said Village Administrator Michael Strong. “It's an intergovernmental agreement.”

School districts have limitations on how to dispose of property, he said, but transferring to another government entity is allowed. The village has developer contacts and other resources to pursue a mutually acceptable use, Strong added.

“By working together with the school district, we are making it possible to turn a dormant site into a vibrant, active space that contributes to our downtown economy, provides new amenities and enhances the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor James McDonald said in a news release announcing the long-anticipated action.

McDonald said the arrangement is an example of how cooperation can lead to “better outcomes” for residents.

“We want to work with the village for the benefit of the community as a whole,” said Michael Conway, school board president.

In a joint statement, Conway and board Vice President Kurt Hansen said partnering to determine the best use for the property is “a practical and logical solution” for District 41.

Ideas under consideration include mixed-use developments with restaurants, retail shops, office space and potentially community gathering areas, according to village officials.

“There’s a real sense of enthusiasm and excitement over this,” Strong said. “We’ll be able to bring this site to life.”

What happens is to be determined, but the building likely will be demolished. A third gas station or residential uses are not envisioned for the corner, he added.

The agreement also bars the village from approving any future educational use for the properties.

A development partner will be identified in coming weeks, and updates will be shared at lake-villa.org as plans evolve.

The original four-classroom Central School opened in January 1910. A gym was added in 1939 and classroom additions built in 1951 and 1953. The school was renamed for former teacher and Principal Joseph J. Pleviak in 1973.

The original building was demolished in 1979 and a fourth and final addition built.

The last District 41 student attendance day was June 6, 2014. The building was leased to Round Lake Unit District 116 for a kindergarten program that ran through the 2023-24 school year; it has been vacant since.

A flag ceremony attended by students, staff and teachers in June 2014 marked the last day for Pleviak Elementary School in Lake Villa. Daily Herald file

A final public farewell to Pleviak School is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31.