No injuries, minor damage from Antioch swamp fire
A large swamp fire took place in Antioch Monday afternoon, causing no injuries and minor damage to some surrounding trailers.
The Antioch Fire Department said they were called at 12:42 p.m. to the 26000 block of West Oak Avenue, where they found the fire in a swamp directly behind a trailer park.
The fire took three hours to extinguish, but all trailers were saved and only some suffered minor damage, officials said.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.