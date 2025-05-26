No injuries, minor damage from Antioch swamp fire

A large swamp fire took place in Antioch Monday afternoon, causing no injuries and minor damage to some surrounding trailers.

The Antioch Fire Department said they were called at 12:42 p.m. to the 26000 block of West Oak Avenue, where they found the fire in a swamp directly behind a trailer park.

The fire took three hours to extinguish, but all trailers were saved and only some suffered minor damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.