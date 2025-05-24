‘It is dedicated to all of them’: West Dundee VFW unveils tribute to veterans

Outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in West Dundee, there is now a hard-to-miss reminder that our freedom in the United States has come at a cost.

Susan Sarkauskas/ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com Tri-City Post 2298, Veterans of Foreign Wars, unveiled a monument to veterans Saturday, outside the post in downtown West Dundee.

Tri-City Post 2298 dedicated a memorial Saturday morning to all who have served in the U.S. armed forces — those who returned home and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Some memorials focus on specific groups or units, conflicts or ships. Others mark particular battles or moments,” said post member Scott Webb. “Ours is special. It is dedicated to all of them.”

Webb led the campaign to get a memorial. It is made out of Pennsylvania granite. On one side is a dedication message. The other features the seals of the six service branches and the phrase “In memory of those who perished. In tribute to those who served.”

“From this moment on, their sacrifice will always be honored here,” Webb said.

The memorial, which cost about $35,000 to make and install, was paid for by the post, donations from individuals and a donation from the American Legion Post 0679 in West Dundee.

The ceremony featured the traditional elements of Memorial Day rites, including readings of the Gettysburg Address and Gen. John Logan’s order establishing the first official Memorial Day.

Daniel Pearson, commander of the Tri-City Post, said since 1775, about 1.2 million people have died in U.S. military service — including, most recently, the four servicemen killed in a training incident in Lithuania.

“Those men and women (of the military) are worthy of far more than mere words or markers,” Maurice Bridges, state commander for the Illinois VFW Department, told the crowd.