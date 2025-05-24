advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

‘It is dedicated to all of them’: West Dundee VFW unveils tribute to veterans

Posted May 24, 2025 1:42 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in West Dundee, there is now a hard-to-miss reminder that our freedom in the United States has come at a cost.

Tri-City Post 2298 dedicated a memorial Saturday morning to all who have served in the U.S. armed forces — those who returned home and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Some memorials focus on specific groups or units, conflicts or ships. Others mark particular battles or moments,” said post member Scott Webb. “Ours is special. It is dedicated to all of them.”

Webb led the campaign to get a memorial. It is made out of Pennsylvania granite. On one side is a dedication message. The other features the seals of the six service branches and the phrase “In memory of those who perished. In tribute to those who served.”

“From this moment on, their sacrifice will always be honored here,” Webb said.

The memorial, which cost about $35,000 to make and install, was paid for by the post, donations from individuals and a donation from the American Legion Post 0679 in West Dundee.

The ceremony featured the traditional elements of Memorial Day rites, including readings of the Gettysburg Address and Gen. John Logan’s order establishing the first official Memorial Day.

Daniel Pearson, commander of the Tri-City Post, said since 1775, about 1.2 million people have died in U.S. military service — including, most recently, the four servicemen killed in a training incident in Lithuania.

“Those men and women (of the military) are worthy of far more than mere words or markers,” Maurice Bridges, state commander for the Illinois VFW Department, told the crowd.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News West Dundee
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company