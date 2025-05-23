Hoffman Estates’ Unity Day to celebrate community’s cultures

Hoffman Estates will host Unity Day: Festival of Cultures on Saturday, May 31. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

The village of Hoffman Estates’ Cultural Awareness Commission will host this year’s Unity Day: Festival of Cultures from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31 at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

This multicultural event will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of many cultures representing the Hoffman Estates community. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Entertainment will include Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance, Edizon Dayao, Group Folklorico Questzal Mexico, Martin Lopez Academy’s 4 Strings Attached, Nalina Padam India School of Dance and Aztec Dance Chicago.

Crafts for children and samples of cultural food are included in this family-friendly event.

To RSVP, please call Hallie Karle at (847) 781-2606.