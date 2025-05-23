Mundelein to celebrate Mexican American community with new sculpture

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2022 Mundelein is seeking to expand its Stars on Parade exhibition with a piece celebrating Mexican American heritage. This star, titled “Alice in Wonderland,” is among the dozen or so that decorate the downtown area.

Mundelein will honor its Mexican American community with a sculpture in the downtown area.

The Mundelein Arts Commission plans to expand the Stars on Parade public art exhibition by commissioning a piece that has a yet-to-be-designed Mexican American theme.

Marigolds and monarch butterflies also will be part of the piece’s design. Both are important elements in annual Dia de Los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — celebrations, and marigolds have become a symbol of Mexican pride and unity.

The Associated Press, 2020

The project coincides with a growing federal crackdown on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, particularly those from Mexico and other Latin American nations. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been noticeably active in Mundelein since President Donald Trump’s second term began.

Colleen Malec, the village’s staff liaison to the commission, insisted the timing wasn’t deliberate.

“This star has been in the works for over a year now,” Malec said in an email.

Neither the arts commission nor village officials intend to make a political statement with the sculpture, Malec said.

“(It’s) more of a cultural celebration of our community,” she added. “The village values any way to embrace and recognize the folks that live here.”

New Mayor Robin Meier agreed, calling the star “just one of our many ongoing efforts to embrace and recognize our village’s diverse cultures and populations.”

More than 36% of Mundelein residents are Hispanic, according to the latest U.S. census data.

Meier has said village police will not assist federal agents seeking to capture and deport immigrants living in town illegally. The village already had issued a public statement pledging to follow state laws that limit local police participation in immigration enforcement activities.

Stars on Parade launched in 2020. It features more than a dozen large, decorated replicas of Mundelein’s star-shaped logo, each displayed on a steel base. The fiberglass pieces bear titles including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Mundy Proud,” “Starry Night” and “Birds of Lake County.”

“The Stars on Parade have become a beloved community fixture that we hope to continue into the future as the stars age and new ones get phased in,” Malec said. “The stars have been such a fun way to beautify the village and embrace the creativity of local artists.”

The new star will be added to the pollinator garden in the Courtland Commons park, east of Seymour Avenue on Courtland Street.

The artist will be paid $500. The arts commission will provide the star.

Mundelein has long embraced public art. Other village-backed projects include painted cows, painted utility boxes and murals.

Artists interested in the project can apply for the gig online at mundelein.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 30. For more information, email cmalec@mundelein.org or call (847) 949-3289.