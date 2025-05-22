Softball: Peterson joins 1,000 club in Barrington’s MSL championship win over Hersey

What would be the odds that Barrington's Perry Peterson would win his 1,000th career game in the very town where his love for softball evolved while in high school and where he won his very first game as a softball head coach?

And no less in the Mid-Suburban League championship game, an event he has won more than any other coach in the league.

That's exactly what happened on Thursday in Arlington Heights when Peterson's West champion Fillies (29-2-1) defeated host East champion Hersey (17-9) for the second time this spring, winning the 51st MSL title with a 13-5 decision.

For Peterson, who grew up in Arlington Heights and graduated from Prospect High School in 1987, it was his record 15th MSL crown and brought his career record to 1,000-217-1 in 34 seasons, of which 33 have been at Barrington.

Victory No. 1 came on April 9, 1992, an 8-2 victory over Carmel at Methodist Park in Arlington Heights in his only season as the St. Viator softball coach.

At that time, 1,000 wins was hardly a thought for Peterson, who currently is third in all-time wins in IHSA softball history behind Elk Grove's Ken Grams (1,053) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Randy Wolken (1,045).

"Honestly, I was just trying to create a productive team environment that first season, something we could be proud of," said Peterson, who had several former players and friends and family at Thursday's milestone win. "Those athletes were so hungry for success that they created plenty of memories in my only season there."

To be honest, Peterson's ascension to the hall of fame ranks was not all that surprising.

In his first year at Viator, he led the Lions to a school-record 16 wins, and in his first season at Barrington, he led the Fillies to fourth in the state.

At Barrington , Peterson has led the Fillies to 22 consecutive regional crowns and 11 appearances in the state finals, including a pair of runner-up placings in 2007 and 2008.

This conference season, Peterson's offense scored a MSL-record 213 runs, breaking Prospect's record of 198 in 1998.

The explosive offense was on display again Thursday, led by senior center fielder and leadoff batter Mimi Cline's stellar performance of 4-for-5 with 2 home runs, a double, a single and 4 RBI.

"I've been with him (Peterson) for four years and it's still unbelievable," Cline said of Peterson's 1,000 wins. "Our practices are scheduled so well. He is the best coach I have ever had. He just works with us so hard and he makes us great. I'm super proud of him and the team."

Also joining in the 14-hit parade were Ohio State pledge Reese Cullen (2-for-3, 2 walks) Shaylee Hiser (2-for-4), and Lianna Maggio (2-for-5, RBI) as the Fillies took a 6-0 lead after two innings.

Maddie Van Ryn (RBI single in the first), Shannon Kenney (RBI double in the first), Nina Brebach (RBI double in the second) and winning pitcher Katie Taraschewsky (RBI single in the seventh, now 26-2) added offense.

"We threw all four of our pitchers (Gabby Felman, Danielle Jensen, Ari Patel and Mady Eidle) to make sure they didn't see anyone twice," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman. "That was our strategy going in. We wanted to see if we could keep them at bay with different looks, Ari is lefty so that always helps. We tried different speeds and high and low pitches. We got burned a couple of times on 0-2 pitches which is disappointing. Those were just little mistakes you can't have in a championship game."

Hersey's offense was led by senior shortstop Grace Grabowcy (3-for-4), who homered, doubled and singled. Felman went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Reese Izenstark (solo home run in the fifth), Jillian Wandler (double), Patel (double) and Payton Kee each had a hit.

"I thought our energy in the dugout was fantastic and I thought we had really good at bats," Freeman added. "There were a couple of times we had runners in scoring position where we kind of swung at pitches off the plate that I thought we could have collected on. But we really put the bat on the ball well.

"You just have to have that same energy and confidence on defense. I think Barrington hits so well and you have to make the plays on their little hits. We just needed to clean up the defensive end."

When she was a standout athlete outfield and multi-sport star at Fremd, Freeman played against Peterson's teams.

"Congratulations to Perry on his 1,000th," she said. "It's unbelievable. It's been a great run and a fun run. Hats off to him. He's done a great job."

Barrington athletic director Ryan Rubenstein and former AD Mike Obsuszt were also on hand for Peterson's milestone.

"And he is one of the finest human beings around not only on the field but off the field as well," Rubenstein said of the Barrington Station Middle School physical education teacher. “He's one of those people I heard about before my time here at Barrington and now you get to see him on a daily basis and the way he conducts himself with the girls and this program and you see he is just a class act all the way around."

Peterson was just happy for his senior class on Thursday.

"It feels great for the seniors," he said. "We weren't good enough to qualify for the game last year and two years ago we lost the game (7-5 to Buffalo Grove) on the last pitch. So we were very dedicated to making improvements and getting better this year, Between the weight training and improved offensive production, it was great.

"I'm just really blessed with dedicated athletes and families and we have great support from our administration. I love this as much now as I did when I was hired for the 1993 season and that's what makes it fun."

Barrington softball coach Perry Peterson wears a T-shirt Thursday celebrating his 1,000th win. John Leusch