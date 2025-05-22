‘You have given me some purpose’: Buffalo Grove honors team that saved a life

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Sara Franklin, left, Buffalo Grove EMS Coordinator Lisa Henson and Buffalo Grove fire Chief Larry Kane, honor the people who saved Franklin's life in January at Monday's Buffalo Grove Village Board meeting.

The actions of bystanders, a dispatcher and first responders earlier this year in Buffalo Grove showed it truly takes a community to save a life.

The group that saved the Arlington Heights woman's life was honored at Monday’s Buffalo Grove village board meeting. They were recognized through the village's “It Takes a Community to Save a Life” program during National EMS Week.

Sara Franklin collapsed on Jan. 17 in the parking lot at the Twin Rinks Ice Pavilion in Buffalo Grove.

Annalisa Cangelosi of Northwest Central Dispatch, who received the 911 call, provided detailed care instructions.

Two Michigan bystanders, Ruth Bufford and Jennifer Emmons, ran to Franklin’s aid. Finding her without a pulse or breathing, they immediately began CPR. They also were given an AED from the ice rink and administered a shock before Buffalo Grove and Wheeling fire crews arrived.

First responders, including Buffalo Grove Battalion Chief Robert Herrmann, Buffalo Grove Lt. Robert Beckman, Buffalo Grove Lt. Nicholas Otto; Wheeling Firefighter Paramedics Jorge Gonzalez and Matthew Nagel; and Buffalo Grove Firefighter Paramedics Andrew Wojcik, Gary Steadman, Charles Kolder and David Zabilka provided advanced life support and administered a second defibrillation.

Franklin regained consciousness almost immediately after the second defibrillation and continued improving en route to the hospital.

“This success story is no doubt the result of quick action of bystanders, emergency dispatchers and first responders,” Buffalo Grove Fire Chief Larry Kane said. “It underscores the importance of getting involved in your community and being willing to help one another.”

In an emotional speech, Franklin, who works for the National Safety Council, said she will share her story as an ambassador for the council.

“I cannot say thank you enough to this amazing team. You have given me some purpose,” she said.