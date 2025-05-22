Police: Aurora teen shot to death Monday

A 17-year-old Aurora boy died Monday after being shot on the city’s east side, officials said.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Metropolitan Street and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an Aurora Police Department Facebook post.

He was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the post stated.

Aurora police are investigating the shooting but said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Aurora Police at (630) 256-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and fugitives.