advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police: Aurora teen shot to death Monday

Posted May 22, 2025 10:49 pm
By Lucas Wagner

A 17-year-old Aurora boy died Monday after being shot on the city’s east side, officials said.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Metropolitan Street and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an Aurora Police Department Facebook post.

He was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the post stated.

Aurora police are investigating the shooting but said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Aurora Police at (630) 256-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and fugitives.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company