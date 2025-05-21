New eateries spice up Rolling Meadows food scene

Meetch's Wings & Things, which serves chicken, burgers and other fare, is now open at 1911 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

A chicken wing joint is among the new restaurants recently opened or coming to Rolling Meadows.

Meetch’s Wings & Things, 1911 W. Algonquin Road, is a fast-casual restaurant serving crispy wings, stacked burgers and more all cooked in 100% beef tallow. The opening comes after extensive renovations to what had been a vacant one-story, 1,800-square-foot office building.

“As a family-owned business, we’re excited to bring something fresh and flavorful to the Rolling Meadows community,” owner and chef Demitri Kontogiannis said in an announcement this week. “We want Meetch’s to be a place where everyone feels welcome — whether you’re stopping by for wings with friends, grabbing dinner with the kids, or enjoying a bite on the patio.”

Guests can choose between traditional or boneless wings tossed in homemade sauces including Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Jamaican Jerk, Hot Honey, Mango Habanero and Korean BBQ. Wing portions come in 6, 10, or 18-piece orders.

Garlic Parmesan wings are among the varieties of sauced and fried fowl available at Meetch's Wings & Things. Courtesy of Meetch's Wings & Things

The menu also includes smash burgers, char dogs, pork belly bites, grilled chicken breast sandwiches and hot honey chicken tenders.

The city council approved a liquor license for the business — then announced as Wing Ding — in March 2024. City Manager Rob Sabo said the owners had to rename due to trademarking issues.

“But nonetheless, they have done a phenomenal job repositioning this property that’s been vacant for quite some time,” Sabo said.

Among the other new eateries:

• Parlor Doughnuts opened in early May inside the long-vacant former TitleMax office at 1301 W. Algonquin Road. The craft doughnut and coffee shop chain, which launched in Evansville, Indiana, in February 2019, also has new Illinois locations in Bolingbrook and Champaign. They’re known for 20 varieties of the layered buttery dough made in small batches — fried crisp on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.

“They’ve been working really hard on getting that facility up and running,” Sabo said. “We’re really excited to welcome them to our community.”

• Michoacana Express RM, which also opened in early May in the shopping center at 3130 Kirchoff Road, serves a bevy of homemade ice cream flavors, Popsicles, fresh fruit waters, natural juices, and other drinks, fruit and snacks.

The business, which moved into a 560-square-foot storefront left vacant after Astrology Gallery left in 2023, received a restaurant incentive from the city council last week for assistance with a full kitchen and customer service area build out.

Michoacana Express RM opened this month in the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center at 3130 Kirchoff Road. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

Restaurants along Kirchoff can get up to $5,000 off building fees, a facade and interior grant up to $10,000, and a refund of food and beverages taxes: 60% after the first year, 40% after the second and 20% after the third.

• Renovations are underway to transform the former 20,000-square-foot LaMirage banquet hall at 3223 W. Algonquin Road into IZI Lounge, which will have a lounge bar and restaurant/banquets. The new owners operate the Jibek Jolu restaurants at The Glen in Glenview, in Naperville, and on Chicago’s North Side, as well as Karavan in Des Plaines — all offering Central Asian fusion cuisine. The Rolling Meadows business is expected to open soon.

• A Central Asian restaurant that opened to much fanfare in late 2023 temporarily closed in April amid a rebranding process. Jannat Restaurant, 2997 Kirchoff Road, will reopen soon as Uyghur Lagman House.