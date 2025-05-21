Naperville police chief says the city will have ‘zero tolerance’ to unlawful conduct at gatherings

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres

Days after a large teen gathering and a car meetup resulted in police activity, Naperville’s top cop has a message for people.

Come to Naperville to visit and have a good time — but do it lawfully.

On Friday, Naperville police issued multiple citations after a group of about 200 teens gathered in the downtown area. One 15-year-old female from Aurora was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and other misdemeanor charges.

Police responded again on Saturday to a car meetup that attracted roughly 100 spectators who were standing outside as cars drove around them in a circle and did doughnuts in the parking lot, authorities say.

“These events are very dangerous for our police and public,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said of the car meetup.

In the case of the car meetup, Arres said police used drone technology to come up with a plan before making their way to the private parking lot west of a Marriott hotel.

Police issued about 19 citations that evening. A 20-year-old McHenry man — tracked down through surveillance video — was arrested and charged with mob action, reckless driving, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Arres said visitors can expect a continued increase in police presence in the downtown area.

“Here’s one thing I can promise you,” he told city council members Tuesday. “We are going to be down there all summer, every day, as a presence, and that’s just to make sure that everybody is having a good time responsibly and lawfully.”

While he said he encourages people to visit the downtown area, police will have “zero tolerance” for criminal activity.

“Crime has no place in our community,” Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli echoed.

In recent weeks, Naperville police have learned of potential teen takeovers through social media.

Police have posted information on their own social media pages encouraging parents to talk to their children about responsible behavior and discourage teens from attending such large gatherings. Police also warned they would not tolerate unlawful behavior.

On Tuesday, Arres noted that many at Friday’s gathering were peaceful and just looking to hang out. However, some in the group flashed gang signals directly at police, and there were “mini skirmishes” officers had to stop.

While teen takeovers and car meetups have most notably occurred in Chicago in recent weeks, Arres said other communities, such as Aurora and Bolingbrook, are also dealing with similar issues.

Aurora officials are considering a “vehicular nuisance” ordinance that would prohibit car gatherings after 9 p.m. that provoke “a breach of the peace.”