Suspect in Gurnee road-rage killing ordered detained

Llovani Gomez, 35, of Chicago

A Chicago man accused of killing a college student in a 2021 road-rage shooting in Gurnee was ordered held in jail Wednesday while awaiting trial.

Llovani Gomez, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and single counts of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the slaying of Daniel Lobo.

Lobo, a 22-year-old Southern Illinois University student from Waukegan, was fatally shot Nov. 20, 2021, near the intersection of Waveland and Grandview avenues in Gurnee, authorities said.

Police said the shooting followed a confrontation between people in two vehicles. Gomez, an occupant of one of the vehicles, opened fire on the other vehicle, authorities allege, striking Lobo in the back.

Lobo later died from his injuries at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, officials said.

Lake County prosecutors argued at a detention hearing Wednesday that Gomez poses a serious threat to public safety due to the violent nature of the allegations at his criminal history. Prior to being charged in Lobo’s killing, Gomez was serving a 10-year prison sentence for an unrelated firearm offense, authorities said.

“Our Violent Crimes Unit has been working tirelessly with the Gurnee Police Department and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force from the very beginning of this case to secure justice for Daniel and his loved ones,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Gomez is scheduled for arraignment on May 29.

Authorities say Daniel Lobo, a 22-year-old college student from Waukegan, was shot to death during a November 2021 road-rage altercation in Gurnee. Courtesy of GoFundMe