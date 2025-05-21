Judge allows former Neuqua Valley teacher facing sexual abuse charges to travel

William Schaub

A former Neuqua Valley High School teacher will be allowed to travel to Wisconsin while he awaits trial on charges alleging he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old student.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius granted the request Wednesday, reminding William Schaub he cannot have any contact with minors.

Schaub, 56, of the 0-100 block of North Stone Avenue in LaGrange, faces two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming.

Schaub’s attorney, Robert Edelstein, said Schaub would be traveling to a vacation home in Wisconsin with his family. Edelstein added the property, owned by the family, is in a remote area.

Schaub, who worked as an English teacher at Neuqua Valley High School English, was arrested in early April.

Indian Prairie School District 204 then placed him on paid administrative leave.

Information obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows that Schaub, whose annual salary was $92,403, was terminated on April 25.

Schaub’s attorney and Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Brown said they were unaware of Schaub’s termination.

District 204 officials have declined comment on the ongoing case.

The district launched an investigation and contacted police immediately after receiving a tip of an inappropriate relationship between Schaub and a student in early March, district officials said.

Schaub, a former actor, began a texting relationship with the student sometime in November, authorities have said.

In one text, Schaub told the student he was having a difficult time concentrating on grading essays, Brown said during an April hearing.

“I’d rather be concentrating on kissing you some more, that was seriously wonderful,” the text read.

The student said Shaun kissed her at the school and touched her inappropriately, Brown said in April.

In another text, Shaun suggested the two could go to a hotel after a school event, noting that the hotel’s proximity to the school would not appear strange to any GPS tracking apps, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Robert Edelstein has noted that Schaub had 17 years of teaching experience and had never faced disciplinary action or criminal charges. At the April hearing, he described Schaub as a beloved teacher.