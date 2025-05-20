Naperville parents voice objections after transgender student competes in track meet

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2022 Parents on Monday packed a Naperville Unit District 203 school board meeting after a transgender female student competed at a track meet at a middle school.

Naperville parents packed a District 203 meeting days after a junior high track meet that involved a transgender student who won multiple events at the meet.

Parents on both sides — with some holding signs reading “Protect Girls Sports” while others waved blue, pink and white flags in support of transgender youth — debated the topic during a nearly 1 1/2 hour-long public comment session Monday night.

Some argued that biological males should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports while others supported the district for its inclusivity and urged them to continue their efforts.

“We see and support your efforts on behalf of every student in the district,” said Melissa Recka, whose two sons graduated from Naperville Central High School. “But also know that we are watching because a school system that values every student is what we demand and expect.”

Awake Illinois has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education alleging Title IX violations in allowing the transgender student to participate in the May 14 Naper Prairie Conference track meet.

“I hope they freeze every dollar of the $8.9 million you have budgeted for 2026 until you abide by Title IX,” said Shannon Adcock, Awake Illinois founder.

Shannon Adcock speaks at the Naperville Unit District 203 school board meeting on Monday. Courtesy of Naperville Unit District 203/YouTube

Parents opposing the district’s actions argued allowing transgender youth to participate in girls’ sports takes opportunities away from the female athletes.

“Women’s sports exist to offer a competitive space for female athletes,” District 203 parent Jenny George said. “When males enter those spaces in competition, it is women and girls who are pushed out. Pushed out of races, out of records and out of recognition. This is not progress. This is a huge step backward.”

George and one other parent suggested the district create a separate division — either coed or transgender — for transgender students to participate in.

Supporters, however, argued in favor of inclusivity and blasted opponents for putting young students in the middle of the debate.

“We have a group of adults within our community that have chosen to target a child within our community,” said Jennifer Robinson, a District 203 parent who told board members she missed her own child’s band concert to attend the meeting. “We have a group of adults within our community that have chosen to identify publicly, record without consent, dox and target a child within our community and that should be wrong regardless of your politics.”

Though District 203 board members did not respond to the public comments, a district spokeswoman said the district follows state guidelines.

"The district adheres to the Illinois Human Rights Act and the Illinois State Board of Education guidance, which prohibit discrimination in schools and ensure full and equal access in programs and services regardless of gender identity of other protected characteristics,” Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent for strategy and engagement, said in an email.