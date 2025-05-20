Carpentersville man charged with child porn crimes
A 27-year-old Carpentersville man has been charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography.
Max A. Herrera, of the 1400 block of Windsor Circle, is accused of possessing and disseminating multiple videos between Dec. 20, 2024, and April 30, 2025, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.
Herrera was released on pretrial supervision on May 15. His next court date is June 26.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.