Crime

Carpentersville man charged with child porn crimes

Posted May 20, 2025 4:38 pm
Daily Herald report

A 27-year-old Carpentersville man has been charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Max A. Herrera, of the 1400 block of Windsor Circle, is accused of possessing and disseminating multiple videos between Dec. 20, 2024, and April 30, 2025, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Herrera was released on pretrial supervision on May 15. His next court date is June 26.

