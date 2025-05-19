Yes, again: Long Grove’s covered bridge hit by box truck

Long Grove’s historic covered bridge was hit by a truck Monday, adding yet another to the bridge's many accidents.

The driver today was behind the wheel of a box truck, according to a video of the accident from the Facebook page of a nearby business, Chatter Box of Long Grove. This one follows the two that occurred just in April of this year.

The Long Grove Covered Bridge Accident Tracker marks it as the 66th time the bridge has been hit since it reopened post-restoration in 2020.

Many drivers cite their GPS as the issue, as it directs them across the bridge. But the path is lined with numerous signs that indicate the maximum clearance and prohibiting large trucks, according to Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob.

Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.