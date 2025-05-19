What’s the dog got? It’s baby animal season — how to protect critters and stay sane

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A young Virginia opossum receives attention from volunteer Micheala Costa at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center on Thursday in Glen Ellyn.

One minute you’re savoring a lovely Sunday brunch.

The next, you’re running around the backyard shrieking at the dog, who’s overjoyed to play keep-away with a baby bunny.

Spring can be a fraught time in the suburbs with procreating rabbits, squirrels, raccoons and birds. And that means a full triage chart for staff at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A young bird is being rehabilitated at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center on Thursday in Glen Ellyn.

A whiteboard patient list on a recent weekday included: a HOFI (house finch) at 9:05 a.m.; AMRO (American robin) at 9:10 a.m.; CSTURT (snapping turtle) at 9: 35 a.m.; CAGO (Canada goose) at 9:35 a.m.; HOSP (opossum) at 9:41 a.m.; ECOTT (Eastern cottontail) at 9:58 a.m., EGSQRL (Eastern gray squirrel) at 10:01 a.m. and so on.

The reasons for the injuries are varied. “It could be a dog. It could be a car. We don’t always know,” Wildlife Education Supervisor Stephanie Touzalin explained.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Wildlife Education Supervisor Stephanie Touzalin talks about the care that animals receive at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center in Glen Ellyn.

“Most of the animals are here because of human activity — whether it’s us or our pets or our activities — that’s why they are injured or found or displaced,” Touzalin said. “The fact that we can try to right some of those wrongs is why we do this.”

Staff and animals recently relocated to a new, updated facility in the same location as the original smaller building in Glen Ellyn, previously known as Willowbrook Wildlife Center.

There’s an ICU whose occupants included a feisty Canada goose, hissing despite wounds to its head, wing, jaw and leg.

“We have some fractures so probably it was hit by a car,” Touzalin said during a tour.

And there’s a prey suite, where a trio of orphaned baby rabbits snuggled together in a cozy, lettuce-filled enclosure.

A soothing soundtrack of trickling water played because “cottontails are very high-stress animals and in the wild it’s very rarely quiet,” she noted.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A young eastern cottontail rabbit is among dozens of members of the species receiving care at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center in Glen Ellyn.

However, if you find a nest of baby bunnies sans mom — don’t automatically assume they’re orphans, Touzalin said.

“Part of (the mother’s) defense of the nest is to not be there, so she doesn’t draw attention to it. A lot of times they’re left alone pretty much all day. She drops by only twice a day to feed them and then she’s gone.”

In the mammals section, volunteers gently massage orphaned baby opossums so they can urinate.

“At this age, their mother would stimulate them to release their waste; we have to help them do that while they’re here,” Touzalin explained.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Darcy Stephenson finds working with wildlife offers a special kind of gratification that’s different from treating domestic pets.

“These animals go from really freaking out and hating us, and being stressed-out wild species to the point where I can medicate them and put them in a nice, safe, quiet, dark environment” to heal, she said.

Dealing with backyard wildlife

So, why do rabbits make nests in yards that scream, “a dog lives here!”

It’s a common question, Touzalin said. “When it’s time to make their nest, typically at that moment it feels safe enough. They’re not aware of the activities of (humans).”

Here are some other common questions and answers.

Q. How do I prevent my dog from disturbing rabbit nests?

A. Keep an eye on your pets for any atypical behavior, such as digging in an area they don’t usually frequent. There could be baby animals there.

If your dog has sensed a nest, consider putting a laundry basket or wheelbarrow over it, while making sure the mother can reach it.

Keep a long lead on your dog and stay with it while in the yard, or take walks instead of yard time until the babies mature, which takes up to three weeks.

If you find a rabbit with obvious injuries, such as bleeding, call the DWCC at (630) 942-6200. The animal admittance area is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday to Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Q. I found a baby rabbit. What should I do?

A. If the cottontail’s ears are up, its eyes are open, it can hop and it’s about 5 inches long, it’s old enough to be on its own.

If not, try returning the rabbit to its nest, wearing gloves. Contrary to conventional wisdom, the human smell will not cause parents to reject it. Cover the baby with available nesting fur and dried grass and leave it alone.

Q. I found a baby bird. What should I do?

A. If the baby has no or little feathers, it’s a nestling. Assuming the nest is accessible and intact, carefully place the baby back inside. Don’t give it any food or water as the parents should be nearby.

For more information, go to dupageforest.org/places-to-go/centers/wildlife-conservation.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A young Virginia opossum receives attention from volunteer Micheala Costa at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center in Glen Ellyn.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Baby mallard ducks huddle together at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center in Glen Ellyn.