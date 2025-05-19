Fatal car crash in Deer Park under investigation

A weekend car crash in Deer Park left one person dead and two others injured, authorities said Monday.

A 2025 Jeep Wrangler collided with a 1986 Alfa Romeo at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday at Lake-Cook and Ferndale Road, Lake County sheriff’s police said.

The Jeep was turning from eastbound Lake-Cook Road onto northbound Ferndale and drove into the path of the Alfa Romeo, which was headed west on Lake-Cook Road, a police spokesperson said.

The 71-year-old Mount Prospect man driving the Alfa Romeo died at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington. A 63-year-old passenger also was hurt and was in serious condition at the hospital Monday, police said.

The identity of the man killed in the crash hasn’t been released. An autopsy is pending.

The 75-year-old Deer Park man driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries. He reportedly didn’t see the other car when he began turning, the police spokesperson said.

Sheriff’s police are investigating.