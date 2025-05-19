Where to find Memorial Day ceremonies and parades

American flags line the route of a previous Memorial Day parade in Naperville. This year’s parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Daily Herald file photo

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26. Here are some of the events planned to honor United States military personnel who have given their lives in service of their country.

Friday, May 23

Cary’s Field of the Fallen: Opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, May 23, and closing ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, May 26, on Three Oaks Road, next to Aldi, Cary. Join the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois as they honor the brave Illinois soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Featuring flags, one each bearing a soldier’s name, date of death, and age starting from the Gulf conflict. Honor Illinois’s fallen heroes by standing watch, volunteering, or simply visiting. Names will be read aloud every hour. facebook.com/veteransnetwork/.

Saturday, May 24

SALUTE Inc., Honor and Remember Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at Lake Arlington, 2201 Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights. Two-mile Honor Walk and four-mile Remember Run. All registered participants will receive a lightweight hat. Virtual participation is Saturday through Monday, May 24-26. $25. Register at saluteinc.org.

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. The Wreath Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. will be followed by the parade at noon, which will proceed south on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street. Free. chicago.gov.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at the Veterans Memorial on Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

West Dundee Memorial Dedication: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at the Tri-City Evergreen VFW Post 2298, 117 S. First St., West Dundee. In addition to the unveiling of the new memorial, the ceremony will feature presentation of the Colors by the Post 2298 Color Guard; national anthem performed by Shannon Marcou; invocation by Father John McNamara of St. Catherine of Siena; readings from this year’s Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy winners, and the “Gettysburg Address”; keynote address by State Commander Maurice Bridges; 21-gun salute and the playing of taps; laying of the wreath by the Auxiliary; and benediction and closing remarks. facebook.com/Post2298.

Sunday, May 25

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial 5K: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at the Market Place Shopping Center, 5035-5075 Market Place Road, Lake Barrington. Event features a brief veteran-led ceremony of remembrance prior to the running of the 5K race through the Lake Barrington Shores community. Proceeds benefit the initiatives of the Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. $50; $25 for active duty, reserve, veteran, police and fire personnel. memorial5k.com.

Westmont Race to the Flag 5K Run & Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. USATF certified race benefiting People’s Resource Center. $17-$35. Register at racetotheflag.org.

Rolling Thunder 35th annual Mid-America Parade: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. The 54-mile ride, hosted by Illinois Chapters 1 and 2, is free and open to any motorcyclists; donations go to veteran causes and POW/MIA education efforts. Registration and staging begin at 8:30 a.m. Featuring large POW/MIA and American flags fluttering from the backs of bikes, the northern Illinois ride will go from North Chicago to Cantigny Park in Wheaton, passing the Hines VA Hospital along the way. Planned route goes through Knollwood, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Highland Park, Northbrook, Glenview, Morton Grove, Niles, Norwood Park, Union Ridge, Dunning, Elmwood Park, Oak Park, River Forest, Maywood, Broadview, Westchester, Oakbrook Terrace, York, Glen Ellyn, Winfield and Wheaton. The ride is scheduled rain or shine. Once at Cantigny, participants can visit the First Infantry Division Museum, which is free. There also will be an exclusive, ride-participants-only showing of the 2009 film “Taking Chance,” starring Kevin Bacon as a military escort accompanying the body of a 19-year-old Marine back to his Wyoming hometown. Join a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on Vattman Road in Lake Bluff. All are welcome. rollingthunderil2.org.

Memorial Day trolley rides: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 25-26, at Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Last train leaves between 4 and 4:15 p.m. $5-$8; free for ages 2 or younger. foxtrolley.org.

The Streamwood Memorial Day Observance will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at the Veterans Memorial, including performances by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. Daily Herald file photo

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at the Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. The ceremony will include a performance by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. streamwood.org/home.

Monday, May 26

St. Charles Memorial Day ceremonies and breakfast: 6 a.m. Monday, May 26. First ceremony at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an honor guard and an honorary gun salute, followed by flag ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of Seventh Avenue, north of Madison), continue on to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Johnor Avenue), then conclude at Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Stonehedge Road). Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-10 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave. $5; free for fire, police, uniformed Scouts, emergency services and veterans. stcharlesil.gov.

Geneva UMC’s 69th Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m. Monday, May 26, in the United Methodist Church of Geneva parking lot, 211 Hamilton St. Serving pancakes, sausages, coffee, orange juice or milk. If inclement weather, it moves to the fellowship hall. Proceeds donated to charities. $5-$10; veterans eat free. Tickets online at genevaumc.org or at the door.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 26. Ceremonies at various veteran memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at 7:45 a.m. at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at city hall. Other ceremonies will be conducted at 8:15 a.m. at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery; at 8:35 a.m. at Veterans Park, 100 E. Gartner Road; at 9 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 911 North Ave.; and at 9:25 a.m. at the Burlington Square Doughboy monument, 307 N. Ellsworth St. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 26. Knights of Columbus’ free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High, 222 N. Kennedy Drive. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by a march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony at Veterans Circle. From noon to 1 p.m., hot dogs, burgers, brats and chips will be available at the VFW Post, 446 W. Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Winfield Memorial Day ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Creekside Park, 0S211 Winfield Road. Guest speaker will be U.S. Navy veteran, Harold “Hal” Schmidt, who enlisted in 1945, served aboard the USS Guadalupe in WWII and served as the first principal of Winfield School. villageofwinfield.com.

Woodridge Memorial Day Silent Parade: 9 a.m. Monday, May 26. Hosted by Woodridge Memorial VFW Post 1578, the parade steps off from Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Station 52, 75th Street and Woodridge Drive, and proceeds north on Woodridge Drive, then east on Center Drive to Woodridge Memorial Park, Center Drive and Janes Avenue. woodridgevfw.net.

An oversized American flag was part of the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade in 2023. This year’s event steps off at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Daily Herald file photo

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 26, stepping off at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, Arlington Heights. Parade heads west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut, concluding at Memorial Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Patriotic music by Arlington Heights Community Concert Band. All veterans are invited to participate; email an application by Friday, May 24, to greg.padovani@gmail.com. Free. ahpd.org.

Bloomingdale Memorial Day Remembrance: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, at St. Paul/Evergreen Cemetery, 219 Lake St. Bloomingdale Historical Society’s 45-minute program, followed by placing flowers on veterans’ grave sites. Parking is available at Cornerstone Faith Church, with a shuttle service beginning at 8:45 a.m. Chairs provided; or bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. The 107th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Hosted by the city of Elmhurst, in cooperation with the Elmhurst Veterans Commission, Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187, and the Elmhurst Park District. exploreelmhurst.com.

The Lake County Marine Corp. League 801 color guard marches in a previous Grayslake Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Daily Herald file photo

Grayslake Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot on Lake Street and travels south on Lake Street to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. The service follows the parade. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. New route this year, starting at Bryn Mawr and Catalpa heading east, then south on North Walnut Street, east on Center Street, north on North Elm Street to Peacock Park for the ceremony. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Parade starts near the village hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., for a ceremony of remembrance with a keynote speaker and performances of patriotic music. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Benton and River streets, heads east on Benton to Broadway (Route 25), north on Broadway to Downer Place, west on Downer to River Street, where the parade ends. Grand marshal Arlen Peterson has lived in Aurora for over 60 years, and served in Germany as a member of the U.S. Army in the 1950s. Reviewing stand is in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. Parking available in various downtown public parking lots, not including lots located along the parade route. aurora.il.us.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at Bartlett Park with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups, bagpipers and residents line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with a brief program and a cannon salute to recognize Bartlett’s local hometown heroes. Free. bartlettil.gov.

Decoration Day Cemetery Walk: 10-10:45 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Depot Museum, Batavia. Museum staff share stories of Batavia’s Civil War veterans on this Memorial Day walk in the West Side Cemetery. Weather permitting. $12. Register: bataviaparks.org.

Elburn Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Route 47 and Keslinger Road, Elburn. The procession will start at 10 a.m. from Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., and make its way to the cemetery for the ceremony. elburnpost630.org.

Geneva Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26. Hosted by American Legion Fox River-Geneva Post 75, the parade, featuring the color guard, local veterans, city officials and Scouts, starts on Third Street near the Geneva train station and heads north on Third to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, where a ceremony will be held. Third Street will be closed during the parade, as well as the intersection of State and Third streets; use Route 25 as an alternate route. Parking is prohibited on Third Street from Crescent to Stevens streets starting at 8 a.m. May 26. geneva.il.us.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2121 W. Lake St. Sponsored by the Veterans Committee. hpil.org.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial outside the police department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. The observance begins at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site, then continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Followed by hot dogs and other refreshments served at the Picnic Grove at St. Peter Church, weather permitting. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Commemoration: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Remember the fallen military and honor veterans. At the close of the ceremony, the Boy Scouts will retire worn American flags. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26. It is hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696. Peg Esposito is the 2025 Parade Grand Marshal. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds north on Main Street to Burlington Avenue and Center Avenue, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial, 4721 Center Ave. There will be a short remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial and then a second ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at the Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave. villageoflisle.org.

Lombard Memorial Day ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, in the Sunken Garden at Lombard Common Park, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. The ceremony includes cannon fire, a gun salute, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Additional parking at Barean Bible Church, 535 E. Maple St. villageoflombard.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Mundelein Metra Station, 205 N. Archer Ave. Hosted by American Legion Post 867 and the village of Mundelein. The parade lineup at 9:15 a.m. at the station, heading west on Division Street and ending at Memorial Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. for a Memorial Day program, including Honor Guard rifle salute, Mundelein High School Marching Mustangs, and “Amazing Grace” by bagpipers. mundelein.org.

Palatine American Legion Memorial Day Parade and Program: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street in Palatine. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street, and proceed north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street, south on Brockway Street and east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park for a short program, with another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, at 12:15 p.m., followed by a final ceremony at Union Cemetery at 72-74 Greeley St. Free. alpost690.us.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine for a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. New this year, the first 100 people who show up with an American flag in hand at 9 a.m. at Sixth and Walnut streets will be included in the parade. It will feature a keynote address, a reading of the proclamation and taps. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be inside fire station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Homer T. Cook Memorial Park, 600 N. Main St. Hosted by American Legion Post 911, celebrating its 74th year. The parade heads south on Main Street and ends at Route 176. Main Street closed for vehicle traffic at 9:15 a.m. Memorial Day remembrance ceremony follows at noon at Memorial Park, Route 176 and Main Street. alpost911.org.

Wheaton American Legion Post 76 and VFW Post 2164 march in a previous Wheaton Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26. Daily Herald file photo

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26. Hosted by American Legion Post 76, the parade steps off at Hale and Union streets, proceeds west on Union to West Street, then south on West to Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 S. Warrenville Road. sites.google.com/view/american-legion-post-76/home.

Winnetka Memorial Day Parade and Observance: 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, stepping off at Elm and Glendale, Winnetka. An observance on Village Green begins at 10:30 a.m. Free. villageofwinnetka.org.

Barrington Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, May 26. The parade steps off from the Veterans Memorial on Park Avenue, proceeds west on Main Street, left on Dundee Avenue, and right into Evergreen Cemetery. The ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery will begin following the parade. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cary Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Starting on First Street to Three Oaks Road and Park Avenue, ending at Veterans Park, Route 14 at Crystal Street. Hosted by AMVETS Post 245. CaryIllinois.com.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Heads east on Jackson, north on Washington and east on Benton. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43. The ceremony at noon is in Central Park’s Community Concert Center. At 3 p.m., join in the National Moment of Remembrance by observing one minute of silence for the fallen service members, including the 114 Naperville residents who died while on active duty. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Northbrook Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. Parade route starts at Center Avenue and Cedar Lane, Northbrook, turns left onto Cherry Lane and ends at Westmoor Elementary School. The parade will feature veterans, first responders and local school bands, followed by the national anthem, a welcome from Post 791’s commander and a guest speaker. Free. northbrooknine.com/memorial-day.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Observance Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Elk Grove Village Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Hosted by Elk Grove Village, with the support of VFW Post 9284, the Auxiliary to Post 9284 and American Legion Post 216. Free. elkgrove.org.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 26, in Veterans Plaza, 15 S. Park Ave., Waukegan. The parade will step off from 1 S. Genesee St. and travel west on Washington Street, concluding at Veterans Plaza, where a ceremony will take place. waukeganil.gov.

Batavia Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, Overseas VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St., Batavia. Featuring the Batavia Community Band, a wreath-laying ceremony, a tribute to POW/MIA soldiers, the playing of taps, and a rifle salute. vfw1197.org.

Carol Stream Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, Veterans Memorial Plaza at the town center, Lies Road and Gary Avenue. Hosted by Carol Stream VFW Post 10396, it will feature retired U.S. Army Sgt. Tom Brown, a member of Cantigny First Division Museum’s Voices of Valor, as well as a VFW wreath presentation, rifle salute, taps by Bill Mertz, and “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Dan McNeil. Bring lawn chairs if you need seat. facebook.com/VeteransMemorialCarolStream/.

Crystal Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26. Parade starts at Central High School and runs east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street, and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery for a memorial service. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Todd Bertulis will be the speaker. crystallake.org.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com American flags decorate Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, one of the locations where the city of Elgin will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 26.

Elgin Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St.; ceremony with combined color guard, a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20. At 9:40 a.m., the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, which pays tribute to veterans interred at sea, will spread flowers into the Fox River, host a rifle salute and play taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. At 11 a.m., the ceremony will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. It will also feature the Elgin Master Chorale and the Larkin High School Band. Students with the Fox Valley Young Marines will read Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and General John Logan’s Orders establishing Memorial Day. A free shuttle bus will pick up riders at the main gate and east gate before and after the ceremony. Cosponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1611 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 will conduct a “Fallen Warrior” ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. ghrec.org.

Huntley Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Huntley Cemetery, 11500 Dean St., Huntley. Hosted by Huntley American Legion Post 673. huntleylegion.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: 11-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Veterans Memorial at the Lake Zurich Police Department, 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. Refreshments will be available after the services at the American Legion 51 Lions Drive. Free. lakezurich.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 26. The city of Wood Dale and VFW Tioga Post 2149 will host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, for the memorial service. Live music from Bloodline Family Band from 2-6 p.m. at the VFW, 510 Georgetown Square. wooddale.com.

Dundee Memorial Day ceremony: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. They will be placing flags for the veterans at 9 a.m. Friday, May 23. To volunteer, call (847) 426-3031. rivervalleymemorialgardens.com.

Lake in the Hills annual Memorial Day Pig Roast: 1-5 p.m. Monday, May 26, American Legion Post 1231, 1101 W. Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills. The day begins with a flag-raising ceremony to honor our heroes at noon. facebook.com/alpost1231.

Island Lake Memorial Day commemoration: 3 p.m. Monday, May 26, at Veterans Park, 332 W. State St. Begins with a moment of silence, followed by taps by Connor Kingsley, opening prayer by American Legion Post 911 Chaplain Barry Desfor, and remarks by Mayor Richard McLauglin. Arrive at 2:45 p.m. at parking lot off Island Drive by the Victory Garden. facebook.com/VillageofIslandLake.