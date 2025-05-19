Parents refuse to give up as St. Alphonsus Liguori school faces closure once again

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Families of students attending St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic School in Prospect Heights were notified over the weekend of plans to close the financially struggling institution at the end of the school year.

Parents of students at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic School in Prospect Heights again sprang into action with an online fundraiser to keep the school open after the pastor’s weekend announcement that it would certainly close at the end of the academic year on June 3.

Such efforts did win the 67-year-old school a reprieve in 2016, but the circumstances then were significantly different.

Then, the threat of closure was announced at the end of December 2015 and families were given the winter to reach a $400,000 fundraising goal that was ultimately met. It bought time to move the school’s attendance from 137 to the Archdiocese of Chicago’s preferred level of 225.

But this time, because the archdiocese and parish are in agreement that financial and attendance goals are sufficiently unattainable, no goal was presented to the school community, said Katie O’Dea, senior director of communications and marketing for the Office of Schools.

Nevertheless, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Natalie Evangelista of Prospect Heights had surpassed $25,000 of its $500,000 goal by Monday morning.

Though not highlighted in the pastor’s weekend message to the community, the budget deficit is closer to $750,000, O’Dea said.

Parent Barb Arnold of Des Plaines said the school community is not ready to stop fighting for the future of the school.

“The families are not giving up,” she said. “We’re trying to whatever we can. Everyone has high hopes.”

Though she’s been sending her three children to the school for only the past three years, Arnold said veterans from the previous campaign believe success is attainable.

“People who have been here longer than me have really put their heart and soul into the school,” she added.

But Pastor Greg Wojcik’s letter to families is not the source of the hope they feel.

“The school and parish worked diligently to avoid this outcome by establishing a focus on budget efficiency and enrollment over the past year,” he wrote. “Despite solid efforts, enrollment declined sharply this school year and the projection for next year is similar, making the school’s deficit unsustainable.”

The letter states Cardinal Blase Cupich has accepted the recommendation to close the school.

O’Dea said enrollment at the school was 174 this year, down 12% from last year, with only 135 already enrolled for next year.

No specific Catholic school is being suggested for the displaced students, though O’Dea mentioned St. Emily Catholic School in Mount Prospect, with its current enrollment of 300, is a possibility that wouldn’t be overwhelmed by additional enrollment.

“You want robust classrooms,” O’Dea said.

And that would provide opportunities for displaced teachers as well.

“Families, faculty and staff will be supported in finding another Catholic school in order to continue their education and employment within the archdiocese,” Wojcik wrote.