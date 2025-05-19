advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Supreme Court allows Trump to strip protections from some Venezuelans; deportations could follow
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Juvenile accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove

Posted May 19, 2025 1:19 pm
Dave Oberhelman
 

A 17-year-old Venezuelan migrant accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove is being held in the DuPage County Jail after being brought back from Colorado.

Judge Kishori Tank ordered that the juvenile, whose last known address was in Denver, be held until his next court date on Thursday. The 17-year-old is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, a felony.

Downers Grove police responded to a report of an armed robbery around 8:37 p.m. on April 22 in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

According to officials, the woman was walking alone when four people approached her. One of them, determined to be the juvenile in question, displayed a handgun and shouted, “Money, money,” while another pulled at her purse.

The woman gave the 17-year-old $110, and the group fled the scene, officials say.

The police investigation found the boy in Colorado. On May 7, Tank issued a warrant for his arrest. The boy was brought to DuPage County on May 16 to face charges, officials said.

Downers Grove police also identified the three other individuals who were with the person charged and recovered the gun used in the robbery, Downers Grove Police Chief Michael DeVries said in a release.

“I commend the Downers Grove Police Department for their truly outstanding work, which included traveling to Colorado, that enabled us to file charges against this individual,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Downers Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company