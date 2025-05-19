Juvenile accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove

A 17-year-old Venezuelan migrant accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove is being held in the DuPage County Jail after being brought back from Colorado.

Judge Kishori Tank ordered that the juvenile, whose last known address was in Denver, be held until his next court date on Thursday. The 17-year-old is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, a felony.

Downers Grove police responded to a report of an armed robbery around 8:37 p.m. on April 22 in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

According to officials, the woman was walking alone when four people approached her. One of them, determined to be the juvenile in question, displayed a handgun and shouted, “Money, money,” while another pulled at her purse.

The woman gave the 17-year-old $110, and the group fled the scene, officials say.

The police investigation found the boy in Colorado. On May 7, Tank issued a warrant for his arrest. The boy was brought to DuPage County on May 16 to face charges, officials said.

Downers Grove police also identified the three other individuals who were with the person charged and recovered the gun used in the robbery, Downers Grove Police Chief Michael DeVries said in a release.

“I commend the Downers Grove Police Department for their truly outstanding work, which included traveling to Colorado, that enabled us to file charges against this individual,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.