Hanover Park woman left 3 young kids alone in running SUV, police say

Samantha Saad of Hanover Park Courtesy of Des Plaines Police Department

A Hanover Park woman was arrested over the weekend after three young children were left without adult supervision in an SUV outside a Des Plaines supermarket, police said Monday.

Samantha Saad, 37, of the 6200 block of Church Road, also was carrying illegal drugs and a glass pipe, police said.

Saad was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, three misdemeanor counts of endangering the life or health of a child and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Someone called police about 7 p.m. Saturday after the kids — a 3-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 9-month-old — were spotted in a white GMC Acadia outside the store on the 1500 block of South Lee Street, according to a news release.

The keys were in the ignition and the SUV’s engine was running, police said.

Police entered the store and called for the owner of the auto to come to the front. Saad came forward and admitted she had left the kids in the car, according to the release.

The drugs and pipe were found during a search of Saad’s clothes and purse, police said.

Saad was released after being charged.