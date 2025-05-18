The Class of 2025 is marching into the future

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The Lake Zurich High School senior class makes its way into the school stadium Sunday for the start of commencement ceremonies.

Caps and gowns. Pomp and circumstance. Proud parents, seniors speeches and delivered diplomas.

The telltale signs of graduation season have arrived in the suburbs, as members of the Class of 2025 celebrate their accomplishments, say farewell to their high school selves and march forward into the future.

Today, we’ll highlight some of those graduates with images produced by our award-winning photographers. Be on the lookout in the days ahead for additional Daily Herald coverage of upcoming commencement ceremonies across the suburbs.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Maddy Capmare, left, and Mia Engberg greet one another Sunday prior to the start of the Palatine High School graduation at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Lake Zurich High School senior Wiktoria Kierat, right, takes a video clip while dancing alongside Karen Rejent prior to the start of the graduation ceremonies Sunday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Kendall Flournoy takes video clips for her blog, asking fellow graduates, “Where are you going to be in 10 years?” at the Lake Zurich High School graduation ceremony Sunday.

York High School senior Jessica Schulz pumps her fist as she enters the Elmhurst school’s stadium Sunday for graduation ceremonies. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Elijah Badeaux delivers his address, entitled “My Time At York,” during graduation ceremonies Sunday at York High School in Elmhurst. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Members of the Class of 2025 march to the York High School stadium in Elmhurst for commencement ceremonies Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jaslene Evans, left, and Sofie Swanson hug Sunday outside the Palatine High School graduation at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine High School seniors David Mayo, left, and Alex Pedroza wait for the doors to open outside the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates for graduation ceremonies.

The Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduated Sunday at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network

Valedictorian Lindsey Stoddard gets ready to address her classmates Sunday at the Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation in DeKalb. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network