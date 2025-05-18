Photo Gallery: Graduation ceremonies are in full swing

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com High winds Friday left Hoffman Estates High School graduates clinging to their caps and robes as they headed into the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. From left Prachi Soni, Prableen Kaur and Maazinah Khan didn't let the wind stop them from smiling and having fun in the moment as they headed to their graduation ceremony.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Hoffman Estates High School students Bamike Adeyinka, left, and Ragad Mohamed share a laugh before the start of their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Hoffman Estates High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Hoffman Estates High School graduate Giana Brown uses part of her robe to shield her from the high winds at her graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Trevin Berzes' robe color matches his 2007 Honda Fit which he drove to his Hoffman Estates High School commencement ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Members of the Class of 2025 pose for pictures during graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Jessica Schulz pumps her fist as she enters the stadium for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Olivia Glod sings the National Anthem during the graduation ceremony at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Elijah Badeaux delivers his address “My Time At York” during the graduation ceremony at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Members of the Class of 2025 march into the stadium for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Alyssa Kachappilly, left, and Anna Copher pose for pictures before graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Alex Michael greets classmates as they prepare for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Members of the Class of 2025 march to the stadium for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates make their way into the stadium during the processional of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com With her cell phone recording nearby, Wiktoria Kierat, right, takes a video clip while dancing alongside Karen Rejent prior to the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates await the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates take selfies prior to the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates participate in the Lake Zurich High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates pose for photos prior to the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates make their way into the stadium during the processional of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Kendall Flournoy takes video clips for her blog, asking fellow graduates, “where are you going to be in 10 years” at the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A graduate uses the live image on his cell phone to check the position of his cap before the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine High School graduates David Mayo, left, and Alex Pedroza wait for the doors to open outside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jaslene Evans, left, and Sofie Swanson hug outside the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates arrive to the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine High School graduate Brianna Sauceda hangs onto her cap as wind swirls around the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Graduates arrive to the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Maddy Capmare, left, and Mia Engberg greet one another prior to the start of the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Madeleine Hamilton and Abigail Lechocki head into the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025 for their graduation ceremony. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network

Brayden Seaton, Nicholas Corbett and Ryan Kuchar head into the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025 for their graduation ceremony. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network

Best friends, Alex Polyak and Joey Hendry head into the NIU Convocation Center for their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network

The Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation was held at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network

Valedictorian Lindsey Stoddard gets ready to give her speech at the Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network

Kaneland High School Principal, Melinda Cattell, speaks at the Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network