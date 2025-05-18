advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Photo Gallery: Graduation ceremonies are in full swing

Posted May 18, 2025 8:28 pm
Paul Valade
 
  Hoffman Estates High School students Bamike Adeyinka, left, and Ragad Mohamed share a laugh before the start of their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Hoffman Estates High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Hoffman Estates High School graduate Giana Brown uses part of her robe to shield her from the high winds at her graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Trevin Berzes' robe color matches his 2007 Honda Fit which he drove to his Hoffman Estates High School commencement ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
Members of the Class of 2025 pose for pictures during graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Jessica Schulz pumps her fist as she enters the stadium for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Olivia Glod sings the National Anthem during the graduation ceremony at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Elijah Badeaux delivers his address “My Time At York” during the graduation ceremony at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Members of the Class of 2025 march into the stadium for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Alyssa Kachappilly, left, and Anna Copher pose for pictures before graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Alex Michael greets classmates as they prepare for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Members of the Class of 2025 march to the stadium for graduation at York High School in Elmhurst on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
  Graduates make their way into the stadium during the processional of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  With her cell phone recording nearby, Wiktoria Kierat, right, takes a video clip while dancing alongside Karen Rejent prior to the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates await the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates take selfies prior to the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates participate in the Lake Zurich High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates pose for photos prior to the start of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates make their way into the stadium during the processional of the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Kendall Flournoy takes video clips for her blog, asking fellow graduates, “where are you going to be in 10 years” at the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A graduate uses the live image on his cell phone to check the position of his cap before the Lake Zurich High School graduation on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Palatine High School graduates David Mayo, left, and Alex Pedroza wait for the doors to open outside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Jaslene Evans, left, and Sofie Swanson hug outside the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates arrive to the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Palatine High School graduate Brianna Sauceda hangs onto her cap as wind swirls around the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Graduates arrive to the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Maddy Capmare, left, and Mia Engberg greet one another prior to the start of the Palatine High School graduation at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
Madeleine Hamilton and Abigail Lechocki head into the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025 for their graduation ceremony. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network
Brayden Seaton, Nicholas Corbett and Ryan Kuchar head into the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025 for their graduation ceremony. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network
Best friends, Alex Polyak and Joey Hendry head into the NIU Convocation Center for their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network
The Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation was held at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network
Valedictorian Lindsey Stoddard gets ready to give her speech at the Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network
Kaneland High School Principal, Melinda Cattell, speaks at the Kaneland High School Class of 2025 graduation in DeKalb on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Education High School Graduations High Schools Kaneland High School Lake Zurich High School News Palatine High School York Community High School
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company