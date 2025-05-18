Lombard blooms with civic pride during Lilac Parade

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A procession of fire vehicles kicks off Sunday's Lombard Lilac Festival Parade.

Lombard residents celebrated the passage from spring to summer Sunday at the annual Lombard Lilac Festival Parade.

The parade kicked off at Main Street and Wilson Avenue, with crowds lining the route cheering a procession of fire trucks, police vehicles, marching bands, Shriners and floats representing local businesses.

Homes opened their garages and their coolers to guests enjoying the spectacle. Local restaurants served customers, with one, Triano’s Pizza and Beef, joining in the parade procession.

Lombard resident Dave Prentice, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Westchester, has been attending the parade for more than 30 years — at first when his three children performed in marching bands, and on Sunday he brought his grandchild.

“It's good to see people come together and enjoy a good time out,” he said.

This year’s theme was “Cruisin’ on Main Street,” a nod to the event’s nostalgic feel.

Parade Chair Laura Sasinka said there were around 150 entries in the parade, a Lombard tradition since 1929.

Lombard resident Eileen Alsobrook watched her son Ryan, a junior percussionist at Glenbard East High School, marching.

“I grew up in Lombard, and it's a tradition,” Alsobrook said while waiting for the marching band to pass by. Her older son, now in college, also participated during his high school years.

Mike Tonner served as the grand marshal. A longtime fixture of Lombard civic life, he has been active with the Lombard Junior Chamber of Commerce and in events such as the Lombard Haunted House, the Taste of Lombard and the Easter Extravaganza

Several vintage cars graced the procession with honorees, including Senior Man of the Year Joseph Martinet. During the 46 years he and wife Rose have been in the community, he has been involved with the scouting program at St. Pius X parish and the local Knights of Columbus council.

He’s also known to bring in garbage cans from the street for his entire block every Thursday, Rose said.

Cindy Ward was honored as the Senior Woman of the Year. She served as a library trustee and advocated for the preservation of the historic DuPage Theatre.

“Lombard does like its seniors,” Ward said. “There is so much energy that goes into this.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Cindy Ward was honored Sunday as the Senior Woman of the Year at the Lombard Lilac Festival Parade.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Joseph Martinet, the Senior Man of the Year, and his wife Rose, at the start of the Lombard Lilac Festival Parade.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Grand Marshal Mike Tonner getting ready for Sunday's Lombard Lilac Festival Parade.