Rare dust storm that raced through Chicago area caused by strong winds from cluster of thunderstorms

A dust storm that originated in central Illinois moves through downtown Chicago Friday evening. AP Photo/Kathleen Foody

A rare dust storm swept in from the southwest and enveloped the Chicago metropolitan area Friday evening, darkening the sky and creating eerie images.

Visibility dropped to near zero and winds gusted more than 60 miles per hour during the worst of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Four dust storm warnings were issued during the event.

However, this was the first time a dust storm warning was issued that included the Chicago metropolitan area, the agency reported.

The last time a significant dust storm affected Chicago was during the Dust Bowl on May 10, 1934.

The National Weather Service Chicago reported the only other time it issued a dust storm warning was May 7, 2023, when two were issued during that event.

A dust storm lasting about three hours developed near Bloomington caused by strong winds originating out of a cluster of severe thunderstorms moving across central Illinois.

Farm fields were being prepped for planting with nothing rooted to hold the soil in place.

“We had very dry conditions with very strong winds that basically started to lift those (soil) particles,” said Zachary Yack, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chicago office in Romeoville.

“This was a very unique combination of very dry conditions and very strong winds that overlapped,” he added. Northeastern Illinois is considered to be in an abnormally dry condition with the northwestern portion in Winnebago County in a moderate drought, Yack said.

Weather officials cautioned drivers to stay off the road as visibility dropped to near zero in some spots.

Time-lapse photography broadcast by ABC 7 showed the downtown skyline become enveloped by the approaching dust cloud and become barely visible murky shapes.

According to the National Weather Service, a dust storm usually arrives as an advancing wall of dust and debris that can be miles long and several thousand feet high. Striking with little warning and usually lasting only a few minutes, dust storms can make driving conditions hazardous.

Dust storms, also known as haboobs, occur as a result of thunderstorm outflow winds, and can occur anywhere but are most common in the Southwest. Strong thunderstorm winds can start a dust storm and drastically reduce visibility, according to the National Weather Service.