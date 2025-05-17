advertisement
News

Mass celebrating Pope Leo XIV to be held at Rate Field

Posted May 17, 2025 2:56 pm
Daily Herald report

A special Catholic Mass will be held at Chicago’s Rate Field to celebrate Pope Leo XIV, the first pope born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the citywide celebration will be held June 14 at the home field of the Chicago White Sox, 333 W. 35th St. Chicago.

The celebration will include music, film, in-person testimonials and prayers, followed by a Mass. Event details and ticketing information have not been released.

“This celebration is an extraordinary opportunity for people from the city and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own,” an Archdiocese spokesperson said.

Soon after Robert Prevost — a native of south suburban Dolton — was elected as the new pope, his White Sox fandom was quickly cleared by his brother, ABC 7 reports.

Cardinal Blase Cupich invited Catholics and all of Chicago to the citywide celebration of Pope Leo XIV with a video message on YouTube.

Article Categories
Chicago Chicago White Sox Lifestyle News Pro Sports Region Religion

