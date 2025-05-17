advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Kids enjoy hands-on exhibits at first responders expo

Posted May 17, 2025 4:49 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Children and their families got an up-close look at dozens of police and fire equipment from Lake County departments Saturday during the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills.

  Dan Janczewski of Gurnee and his daughter, Kinsley, 6, watch diver Ryan Schaefer of the Grayslake Fire Department surface in a water tank during a demonstration Saturday at the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The free, family-friendly event gave children and their families the opportunity to learn through interactive demonstrations and exhibits.

Fire department divers in a portable tank showed how they can communicate with one another while under water during search-and-rescue responses. Kids had a chance to aim fire hoses at targets and were able to slide down a fire pole.

  People attending the 26th annual First Responders Expo Saturday walk past fire equipment on display in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Police vehicles including an armored response unit were on display, and there was a K-9 demonstration.

  A group tours the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit Saturday during the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The 9/11 Never forget Mobile Exhibit, an 83-foot tractor-trailer that transforms into an 1,100-square-foot exhibit dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, made a return visit.

  Items related to the New York City Fire Department’s response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks are displayed in the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit Saturday during the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Gurnee Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company