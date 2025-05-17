Kids enjoy hands-on exhibits at first responders expo

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Zoe Nelson, 4, of Aurora tries out a fire hose with the help of her dad, Jeff, during the 26th annual First Responders Expo Saturday at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee.

Children and their families got an up-close look at dozens of police and fire equipment from Lake County departments Saturday during the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Dan Janczewski of Gurnee and his daughter, Kinsley, 6, watch diver Ryan Schaefer of the Grayslake Fire Department surface in a water tank during a demonstration Saturday at the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee.

The free, family-friendly event gave children and their families the opportunity to learn through interactive demonstrations and exhibits.

Fire department divers in a portable tank showed how they can communicate with one another while under water during search-and-rescue responses. Kids had a chance to aim fire hoses at targets and were able to slide down a fire pole.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com People attending the 26th annual First Responders Expo Saturday walk past fire equipment on display in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills in Gurnee.

Police vehicles including an armored response unit were on display, and there was a K-9 demonstration.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A group tours the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit Saturday during the 26th annual First Responders Expo at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee.

The 9/11 Never forget Mobile Exhibit, an 83-foot tractor-trailer that transforms into an 1,100-square-foot exhibit dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, made a return visit.