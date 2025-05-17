Water polo: Fremd’s girls, Palatine’s boys rally to win sectional titles at Barrington

For those in attendance at Barrington for the IHSA boys and girls water polo sectional final doubleheaders Saturday at the BHS Natatorium, they saw a pair of comebacks by Fremd's girls and Palatine's boys to earn a rectangular-sized sectional championship plaque along with the accompanying golden ticket to next weekend's state finals at Stevenson.

Fremd girls 8, Hersey 7:

Top-seeded Hersey and No. 2 Fremd’s matchup came down to the last two possessions of regulation. The Vikings had rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final 5:13 to close within a goal when their coach Theresa Knowles called timeout with 26 seconds remaining and her team trailing 7-6.

It was there that she spoke with her junior goalie Molly Boldt about the possibility of attempting a shot from her location on the playing surface to try and tie the game at 7. She had scored in a similar fashion in the Vikings’ sectional semifinal win over Prospect on Friday.

"I asked her what percentage (of) confidence she had in her shot. She said 90%. I said, good let's do it," Knowles said.

"My coach gave me the A-OK and I went from there," Boldt said.

Upon resumption of the game, Boldt fired a cross-pool bullet that went into the Huskies goal and evened the contest at 7.

Fremd then took advantage of a Hersey turnover, and a pass from senior Kate Rothmeyer found junior Aubrey Schinkel who in turn found the net with four seconds remaining to take an 8-7 lead.

That lead held after an attempt by Hersey's Andrea Teves at the horn bounced off the top of the crossbar for Fremd’s seventh sectional title.

The comeback sends the Vikings (22-7-2) to the round of eight for the first time since 2012 where it will face Naperville North at Stevenson in Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. quarterfinal.

Naperville North (26-6-1) defeated archrival Naperville Central (16-14) 12-1 at its own sectional final.

Knowles praised her squad's composure and poise for making the comeback from a late 7-4 deficit.

"That's experience and team knowledge of one another," Knowles said. "I'm just so proud of these girls, I'm speechless."

Despite being denied a fifth straight trip to quarterfinals, the Huskies (22-8-1) had a pair of outstanding performances starting with junior Melissa Loch's 3 goals and an assist. Two of those goals featured Loch finding the net behind the back late in the first half followed by a flick of the wrist tally in the third quarter.

Senior netminder Coco Schultz (7 saves) helped ward off a 19-shot barrage the Vikings fired at the Hersey goal.

Palatine boys 15, Fremd 13:

As Joe Gryzbek's Pirates trailed Fremd 10-6 after Amar Osman's fourth goal of the game with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter, the no-quit attitude that he along with his coaching staff took effect.

Palatine slowly worked its way back to even by going on a 6-1 run that ended on a goal by junior Colten Hilgers with 4:50 left to put Palatine up for the first time, 12-11.

After both teams traded scores, a tally from Fremd's Matthew Fennel knotted things up at 13 with 3:22 to play. Then sophomore Ethan Kain took over for Palatine.

The sophomore first took a feed from Hilgers 19 ticks later that he lit the lamp for his second score that put Palatine ahead to stay at 14-13.

Then with 50 seconds remaining he took a pass from senior Nick Jelonkiewicz and found the net for his third goal of the day and a 15-13 win that sends the Pirates (26-7) to Lincolnshire for a 5:45 p.m. quarterfinal Friday against Chicago Whitney Young.

The Dolphins (24-5) bested fellow CPS member school Lane Tech (26-5) in Saturday's first Glenbrook South sectional final in Glenview.

It will be the Pirates’ first Elite Eight appearance since 2022 and seventh overall that they earned after having beaten the sectional hosts 12-11 in their morning semifinal.

"In every timeout, we spoke of how this was (still) our game," Kain said. "We kept our heads up and pushed through it and won."

Gryzbek spoke proudly of his squad's effort.

"It's just awesome to see these kids keep digging and then get enough things go our way and make it pay off at the end."

