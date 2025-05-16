‘We need Democrats who won’t flinch’: Biss joins growing roster for Schakowsky’s seat

Competition for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District took a new turn this week with Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announcing his candidacy.

“We are living in an unimaginable hellscape and people are going to remember for generations what we did right now,” the former state lawmaker said in a video Thursday.

“I’m running for Congress because we need Democrats who won’t flinch, won’t fold, won’t forget what we’re fighting for,” Biss contended. “People gave up on government because they saw politicians from both parties give up on them. That’s how Trump wins and the rest of us lose.”

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky will not seek reelection in 2026.

Biss joins a field of Democrats including social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh of Chicago, state Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview and environmental health and safety professional Justin Ford.

Republican Rocío Cleveland of Island Lake, a multilingual paraprofessional and interpreter, also is running.

Biss is a former University of Chicago mathematics professor with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is married with two children and served as a state representative and senator.

“Billionaires are looting our government, lining their pockets while driving up costs for the rest of us. They’re disappearing people into foreign prisons. Enough,” Biss said.

“I’ve never backed down from a fight as legislator or as mayor. I’ve taken on big corporations and delivered economic security for working families. I’ve passed bold climate solutions over entrenched opposition and I’ve beaten right-wing extremists to protect abortion rights.”

Other candidates who have filed statements of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission are: Republican Mark Su and Democrats David Abrevaya and Miracle Jenkins, who are all Chicagoans.

The 9th District sprawls through Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Municipalities include Buffalo Grove, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove and Skokie.