Suburban police officers hit the rooftops to raise money for Special Olympics

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Mike McCarthy, center, and Tyler Jacobs of the Elgin Police Department pretend to arrest the Dunkin’ coffee cup during the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Friday. Detective Blake Huffmon had just hopped into the costume to surprise Police Chief Ana Lalley, who was coming by for a visit.

Elgin police Detective Blake Huffmon could have climbed up on a rooftop. But he made a more perilous choice when he climbed inside the Dunkin’ coffee cup mascot costume during Friday’s annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics.

“It’s sweaty. It doesn’t smell the best. My back and shoulders hurt,” Huffmon said from inside the costume. “But it’s for a good cause. We’re here for the athletes.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Elgin Police Department Detective Nick Mondek gets a high-five while collecting money for Special Olympics athletes during the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser Friday at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Larkin Avenue.

Elgin police officers manned four Elgin Dunkin’ locations for the 23rd annual event, one of the department's two biggest fundraisers that benefit Special Olympics through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness and fundraising movement benefiting Special Olympics. The Illinois chapter raises roughly $5 million each year for Special Olympics athletes, according to its website.

Officer Josh Miller, one of the organizers of the Elgin Police Department's effort, said they raised nearly $8,000 at three Dunkin' locations on a rainy morning last year.

“Hopefully with the fourth location, we’ll go way past that figure,” Miller said early Friday morning. “It’s beautiful out. All the locations have been busy, and we’re off to a great start.”

Miller said one of his favorite things every year is when all the law enforcement officers at the Special Olympics Illinois summer games line up and high-five the athletes as they’re introduced on the field at Illinois State University.

“When we go down there and see where all this money and hard work goes ... it’s all worth it,” Miller said. “It’s just an incredible feeling. We love doing it.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine police officers Javier Cabrera, left, and Nikodemos Weder attract the attention of people passing the Dunkin’ at 231 W. Northwest Highway during the Cop on a Rooftop event on Friday in Palatine.

Palatine Deputy Chief David Brandwein and members of the department accepted donations at two Dunkin’ locations in town.

Standing along the drive-through lane at the East Dundee Road location, Brandwein’s roughly two quart plastic tub was almost filled with bills by 9:30 a.m.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Special Olympian Jim Andres and Palatine police officer Cassandra Chlosta accept donations in the Dunkin’ drive-through during the Cop on a Rooftop event at 231 W. Northwest Highway on Friday in Palatine.

At the Northwest Highway location, officers on the roof attracted the attention of passing motorists, who then were met at the drive-through lane by Special Olympian Jim Andres. Working with police officer Cassandra Chlosta, they collected donations and handed out coupons for free doughnuts.

“I organize getting funds for the athletes, for all the sports they will be doing this summer,” Chlosta said. “Everything here goes to the athletes.”

• Daily Herald photographer Joe Lewnard contributed to this report

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Blayni Ramos of Palatine offers the contents of her change purse to Deputy Chief David Brandwein during the Cop on a Rooftop event at the Dunkin’ at 801 E. Dundee Road on Friday in Palatine.