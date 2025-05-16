advertisement
News

Drivers urged to stay off roads in Illinois amid dust storms

Posted May 16, 2025 7:04 pm
By Ava Miller

Illinois officials are urging people not to travel amid dust storm warnings across parts of the state, including much of the Chicago area.

A Dust storm warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage and Kane counties. Some areas further north of Chicago are also under a blowing dust Advisory until 9 p.m.

A wind advisory for parts of the Chicago area is in effect through Friday night, as heavy winds are also are affecting visibility in the area.

Officials have warned of life-threatening travel at multiple mile marker locations including:

  • I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140
  • I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103
  • I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61
  • I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29
  • I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61
  • I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30
