Drivers urged to stay off roads in Illinois amid dust storms

A Dust storm warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage and Kane counties. Some areas further north of Chicago are also under a blowing dust Advisory until 9 p.m.

A wind advisory for parts of the Chicago area is in effect through Friday night, as heavy winds are also are affecting visibility in the area.

Officials have warned of life-threatening travel at multiple mile marker locations including: