Drivers urged to stay off roads in Illinois amid dust storms
Illinois officials are urging people not to travel amid dust storm warnings across parts of the state, including much of the Chicago area.
A Dust storm warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage and Kane counties. Some areas further north of Chicago are also under a blowing dust Advisory until 9 p.m.
A wind advisory for parts of the Chicago area is in effect through Friday night, as heavy winds are also are affecting visibility in the area.
Officials have warned of life-threatening travel at multiple mile marker locations including:
- I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140
- I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103
- I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61
- I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29
- I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61
- I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30
