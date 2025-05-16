Developer proposes 90 new townhouses and row houses near Naperville gateway

Developer Lincoln Property Co. is asking Naperville to annex properties near Naper Boulevard and Plank Road into the city. Courtesy of Lincoln Property Company

A gateway into Naperville, East Ogden Avenue has seen a wave of development, from a new Costco and an Amazon Fresh grocery store to a First Watch restaurant.

But just beyond the busy corridor, an unincorporated area near the northwest corner of Naper Boulevard and Plank Road is mostly open land.

Real estate firm Lincoln Property Co. wants to change that.

Lincoln has proposed a 90-unit residential development containing both townhouses and row houses within walking distance of the popular Growing Place garden center. The developer is asking the city of Naperville to annex the properties — more than eight acres — into its boundaries.

“Single-family rental communities are very popular across the country in different markets,” Lincoln Senior Vice President Bryan Farquhar said. “And there's really a lack of inventory in this particular market. And based on our local experience, we felt that Naperville provided a tremendous opportunity to provide a diversification of housing options locally.”

A rendering shows a proposed residential development that will come before Naperville's planning and zoning commission next week. Courtesy of Lincoln Property Company

Such communities are popular for a number of reasons, Farquhar said, pointing to flexibility, mobility, amenity access and the reduced burden of maintenance and property upkeep. You’re experiencing a “neighborhood feel,” he said, but without the obligations that come with long-term home ownership.

The Residences at Naper & Plank would have a mix of housing types — 34 two-story townhouses and 56 three-story row houses — ranging in size from 1,550 to 1,950 square feet. Currently, the rents are estimated to range between $3,900 and $5,000.

“The younger demographic generally will go towards the three-story product,” Farquhar said, while an older demographic will tend to favor the two-story townhouse product.

The project would represent a more than $50 million investment.

“We're also going to deliver a number of improvements to the site that will benefit the neighborhood, from roadway upgrades, sidewalks, sewer and water infrastructure upgrades, a new public park, just to name a few,” Farquhar said.

Naperville’s planning and zoning commission is scheduled to consider the proposal on Wednesday, May 21. The developer is also asking the city to rezone the properties and to approve a deviation to permit a maximum building height of 38 feet for the row homes only, among other requests.

Another development proposal called for construction of a 268-unit, four-story apartment complex on “land surrounded by Tuthill Road, Plank Road, Naper Blvd. and private residences,” according to an online petition that was created in 2022 and raised concerns about density, traffic, pedestrian safety and other issues.

“The property has long been designated within city planning documents as transitional housing, which was the town home, duplex model, as opposed to high-density residential,” Farquhar said.

The two-story townhouses would be located along Burlington Avenue and Tuthill Road to “compliment the traditional single-family homes” to the west, according to documents submitted to the city.

People would access the Lincoln development via Tuthill Road and Burlington Avenue and their respective intersections with Ogden Avenue, Plank Road, and Naperville-Wheaton Road, a traffic report indicates.

The developer also intends to set aside roughly 30% of the site as open space, which exceeds city code requirements and does not include the proposed public park property.

The adjacent roadways will also be improved with curb and gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks, street lighting, and trees, according to a project website at naperandplank.com.

“Ultimately, I think we're helping the city move towards that goal of providing an array of housing options,” Farquhar said.

If approved, groundbreaking is anticipated this fall.