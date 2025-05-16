Woodland Elementary teacher accused of sending child sex abuse materials

Todd R. Fowler

A Woodland Elementary teacher is facing charges of possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse materials after Lake County authorities say he shared images online.

Todd R. Fowler, 47, of the 300 block of Buckingham Drive in Grayslake, was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

Authorities said they were tipped off by a social media company who reported one of their users appeared to have shared images on their platform.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Fowler’s home and recovered a device they believe was used to share the images, authorities said. A forensic examination of the device is taking place.

Additionally, investigators believe Fowler shared images that students and parents posted on social media and shared those with others as well.

Woodland Elementary District 50 officials are cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

Fowler is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing today.

The Lake County sheriff’s office is urging any parents who believe their child might have been a victim to contact detectives at (847) 377-4000.