‘We want to be better than the Cubs’: Sox GM Getz leans into rivalry

White Sox general manager Chris Getz AP

The White Sox are clearly underdogs in the City Series these days, so Sox general manager Chris Getz decided to lean into that status before Friday's game at Wrigley Field.

“We want to beat these guys. We want to be better than the Cubs,” Getz said in the visiting dugout. “And this is an opportunity this year to take them (on).”

Getz was then asked if his goal is to ruin the weekend of good friend Jed Hoyer, the Cubs president of baseball operations.

“I would love to ruin his weekend,” Getz said with a smile. “Heading into a series like this, you feel the energy in the city of Chicago. Obviously, it's a big moment and fans certainly come alive for a series like this. And you want to show well.”

Getz was also asked about the White Sox connection with Pope Leo XIV, who used to be known as Robert Prevost from South suburban Dolton.

“I don't have his number yet,” Getz joked. “I think his brother might get quicker access. But yeah, it's been exciting, obviously, to have someone of that significance be a White Sox fan.

“Since he was announced to become the Pope, the White Sox have tacked on some wins, so perhaps a higher power is on our side.”

So far in May, the White Sox have gone 7-7, which is only slightly behind the Cubs' pace of 7-6.

Before the game, the Sox added two new players to the roster, infielder Vinny Capra and right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro. Reliever Jared Shuster was sent to Triple-A Charlotte and shortstop Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment.

The 6-foot-7 Castro, 30, was acquired in a trade with Houston for international signing bonus pool money. He's spent 10 seasons in the big leagues with six different teams, and posted a 2.29 ERA for the Astros' Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land this season. His last major-league action was last year with Arizona.

The White Sox claimed Capra, 28, off waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday. He had an excellent spring with the Brewers, but hit just .074 in 24 games during the regular season. He's played mostly third base in the majors, for three different teams, and was a college shortstop at Richmond.

Getz said he does not expect former Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman to be activated this weekend. He's played four games on a rehab assignment in Charlotte this week. The Sox are planning to give the Palatine native plenty of time to ramp up after his second stint on the injured list this season with a left hamstring strain.