Severe storms with potential for tornadoes and hail possible this afternoon

A band of supercells capable of producing tornadoes and hail is expected in the suburbs this afternoon around 3 p.m. and should last well into the evening, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The storms are expected to move east/northeast at 40 to 50 mph.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s today in many parts of the area ahead of the storms and clash with a cold front that will help spawn the storms, dropping temperatures into the 60s this evening.

Friday is expected to be windy, creating a threat of brush fires. More storms could pop off in the evening hours as well, according to forecasts.

The weekend is cooler with highs in the upper 60s or lower 70s in most parts, cooler by the lake.