Long Grove planning chair replaced in wake of QuikTrip vote

Helen Wilson

Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob has replaced Helen Wilson, the chair of the village’s plan commission and zoning board of appeals.

Jacob made the announcement at Tuesday’s village board meeting. He then nominated former village Trustee Anne Kritzmire as her successor. The board approved the nomination.

The vote comes after the planning body recently unanimously recommended the board reject a controversial proposal for a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at Route 53 and Route 83.

The village board delayed the vote on QuikTrip last month after it became clear the board did not have the four votes needed to pass. During the meeting, Kritzmire, who was sitting at her last meeting as trustee, declared her support for QuikTrip.

Following the appointment, one of Wilson’s fellow commissioners, Archana Mohanchandra questioned Jacob about whether Wilson had resigned and why she was replaced.

“She has not resigned at this point,” he said. “We’re going in a different direction.”

Jacob noted Wilson’s term had actually expired in 2021, but she had continued to serve.

When Mohanchandra asked why Wilson was singled out when other commissioners have served several years, village attorney Victor Filippini replied, “Her term has expired, and the village president chose to appoint a successor, which is his prerogative, and the village board approved it. And that’s the reason.”

Wilson felt singled out.

“Never, ever has anyone been removed because terms have been expired,” she said. “There are people who have been on the commission much, much longer than I was.”

In her view, if she was not replaced at the end of her term, “then a new term applied,” which would mean she should be able to serve until next year.

Wilson said Jacob sent her an email following the commission’s May 6 meeting informing her about his decision. He added his wish “to formally recognize you for your many years of service to the Village of Long Grove.”

“I believe, and others on the commission have told me that I was a good chairperson,” said Wilson, who has been on the commission since 2016. “I was always prepared. Our job was to apply the zoning code, and that is what I did.”

The village board is expected to discuss the QuikTrip proposal May 27.

Anne Kritzmire